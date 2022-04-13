To Hunters Run residents
Please use your own backyard space to walk your dogs and let them relieve themselves. Don’t walk way over here and use mine. I don’t think you would like it if the shoe was on the other foot. Please be courteous of neighbors.
Question: How can the city of Lawrence use money given to them for COVID relief use this money to help build the new school? Wasn’t this money for COVID relief? Only in Lawrence.
It’s not basketball
Why do the garbage men in the Mt. Vernon area insist on throwing garbage bins back onto my driveway? Just once I’d like to see my bins upright instead of lying on their sides.
Bring back turkeys
Remember when Raymond’s Turkey Farm in Methuen would put a small pen in front of their store at Easter and watercolor turkeys the colors of Easter eggs? It was great for the kids. But then people complained that it was harmful to turkeys, so they stopped doing it. You know, those turkeys who would soon be someone’s dinner. I’d love to see Raymond’s bring this back.
Youth Center woes
Is anyone else concerned about behavior issues at the North Andover Youth Center? My kids say they don’t feel safe there because visitors are getting physical, throwing things, etc., then allowed to come back. Not to mention the area of the Common after 3 p.m., the behavior is horrific. The center was crown jewel of the early teen experience here. What is going on?
Stop the spending
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena never misses a photo opportunity while his shadow mayor Frank Bonet continues to puts the city in disastrous condition. In five short months the two of them have just about depleted our cash reserves. Where will we be when we need ready cash?
Immigrant education
To all complainers about immigrants and “non-citizens”: Unless you are Native American, that’s you.
Impeach who?
The recent Sound Off person who said President Joe Biden should be impeached has a short memory. Trump was as crooked as they get and lied all the time. Why he wasn’t impeached baffles my mind.
Doing as told
If you are a Democrat you don’t have to be familiar with the duties of a particular position. Once you are elected you will be told what to do and say, just like Joe Biden.
Long for past
I sure do miss the peace and prosperity of the Trump years? Energy independence, lowest unemployment in generations, low inflation, low fuel cost, major cuts to oppressive regulations, multiple peace treaties, dictators kept in their place, tax cuts. Maybe some day soon we can make America great again.
Commented
