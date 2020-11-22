Passing blame
It’s amazing how many people are quick to blame federal or local politicians for COVID-19. By now everyone knows it exists, and everyone has been informed as to the best practices to stay as safe as possible and limit the spread of this virus. Do we really need a federal mandate to tell us to wear masks and wash our hands? It’s up to all of us to follow these guidelines instead of complaining that we have to stay home or that we can’t have our large holiday gatherings. If we continue to defy the guidelines and choose to ignore the science, we only have ourselves to blame. If we all take responsibility, we can make a difference in slowing the spread.
Missed message
Looks like Congressional Democrats did not get voters' message and reelected a far-left bomb-thrower as speaker of the House of Representatives. Guess the 2022 elections just picked up some added weight.
Cleaning up
For those who say Joe Biden will never be their president, well, that's what I said about President Donald Trump four years ago. I've lived with the mess he made. Now, they'll live the next four years with Biden, who will take us out of this mess.
Everyone out
Anything short of removing all troops from Afghanistan and Iraq falls short. Leaving a few thousand troops there, as President Donald Trump plans to do, just means the swamp-dwellers now attaching themselves to a new administration will bump those numbers right back up. These folks did the same thing when President Barack Obama tried to pull out of Iraq during his presidency. I write this as a veteran who spent a year in Afghanistan and saw what little lasting change thousands of lives, billions of dollars and a decade of neoconservative policies bought us after Sept. 11, 2001.
Civil service
Christopher Krebs, the latest casualty of an angry, vindictive and lame duck president, is just another example of the good, honest federal employees who love this country and have kept our government running smoothly despite the chaos at the executive level. They don’t get a lot of recognition. Perhaps you should thank one today.
Guys and gals
I was out to lunch with my husband at a local restaurant. The waitresses kept asking customers, "Are you guys ready to order," even though there were women or girls at the table. How about saying "you girls" once in awhile? I know it sounds petty, but it would bring a smile to some customers' faces.
Role models
No wonder our youth have a hard time following rules. The adult writer of “Broken curfew” is proudly showing off how well he can break Massachusetts laws and restrictions meant to help keep people safe. A brazen "come and get me” is so reflective of the attitude flouted by our president. I think I'll pass. I wouldn’t want to go near the writer after that midnight ride to multiple bars or restaurants. Nice role modeling.
Leadership
I saw a headline that said, "Methuen council to investigate police leadership." If you find any, please let us know.
No telling
For all the people who refuse to wear a face mask because “nobody tell me what to do," I suppose they ignore traffic lights, stop signs and various other rules of the road. I guess they've never voted in any election because in order to do so someone told them they must first register. I guess they don’t have driver's licenses because nobody is going to tell them they have to pass a test. And they've never worked for any company because, after all, your boss tells you what time to start work and what time your shift ends. Tell your boss you’re going to show up when you please, and see how that works out.
Count me out
To the person who disdainfully dined in Massachusetts, then partied in New Hampshire in defiance of Gov. Charlie Baker's recommendations, and now boasts of having 11 guests scheduled for Thanksgiving, I just hope I'm not one of them.
Draconian
Now my family and I can’t visit our family 5 minutes over the border in New Hampshire without a negative test or quarantining for 14 days. Yeah, that’s not happening. Enough of the foolishness. Get serious and end the ridiculous, draconian restrictions.