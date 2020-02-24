Easily conned
Recent letters from paranoid gun owners reveal one thing: propaganda works. President Trump has declared: "They (Democrats) want to take your guns and Bibles." Letter writers who believe this nonsense are now saying if someone, anyone, complains that you have a gun in your house — your neighbor, for example — police can knock on your door, enter your home and take you away for a psychiatric evaluation as well as your gun. How susceptible to nonsense and easily conned people are.
What they know
If walls and guns don't work, how is it that celebrities and politicians surround themselves with them? They must know something we don't. Socialism is an idea so good, it has to be mandatory. Sen. Bernie Sanders walks into a bar and yells, “free drinks for everyone,” then looks around and says, “who's buying?"
Let it ride
The recent meeting in Plaistow regarding a withdrawal from SAU 55 by Timberlane schools, as reported in The Eagle-Tribune, shows the presenters “believe" the process will someday be financially beneficial, though they have no proof; will involve a multi-year overlap when the district pays for both SAU and new administrators; will require buying out the current superintendent’s contract, because we know getting rid of Earl Metzler is the ultimate reason for this; and ultimately the district might see a savings of $162,000 per year on a $72 million-plus budget. There are lots of "maybes.” Metzler’s contract is up in August 2022; any withdrawal would take place July 2021. Besides, everyone knows he’s job-hunting. It's just another 12 months, tops, probably less. Let it ride. For the risk of all the unknown expense, plus the cost of buying out his contract, let's save money by sharing the expenses of SAU 55. That would be a smart plan — whether you care for the superintendent or not.
Drinks and blades
Haverhill's Licensing Commission in its wisdom has granted a liquor license to a bar with ax-throwing. What could go wrong? Good thing one of the co-owners is a former nurse.
Fresh perspective
Thank God for the fact Mayor Neil Perry is at the helm trying to figure out this police mess. If the city had chosen the "ready on day one" candidate, where would we be? No conflicts and a fresh perspective are what Methuen need. The city supports the mayor.
Surprise decision
Parents have been aware of issues with Bradford Elementary School's leadership for several years. That's what made the former superintendent's decision to give the principal another three-year contract, just before he retired from the schools, so surprising to many teachers, staff and parents.
Micromanaging
Some Methuen City Council members need to be reminded of what exactly their role in city government is. They should stop micromanaging and questioning every move the mayor makes. Let’s all try and work together and move this city forward.
Snitches
David Ortiz is a member of Red Sox management now. He shouldn’t be calling people snitches. That is witness intimidation. I’ll bet he doesn't want anyone to snitch about his activities in the Dominican Republic.
Compare resumes
Methuen City Councilor Steve Saba has volunteered more for this city than most. What has Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale done?