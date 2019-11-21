‘Phony witch hunt’
Roger Stone, the confidant to President Trump, was convicted on all counts — for being involved in a “phony witch hunt.” If it was so phony, how could he ever be convicted?
Hard to swallow
Here we go again. The city of Haverhill is raising homeowners’ taxes and lowering taxes for business property owners. Sure, an increase may come easy for those with jobs, but what about senior citizens on fixed incomes? No one thinks about them.
Money flows
In Haverhill tax money flows like a river. How on earth will it cost $2 million to replace the animal shelter? It's a glorified shed. And $125,000 to assess the condition of some fire stations? An honest, private sector business could use that money to actually fix something. I hate seeing the money flow like a river in every direction. When will our recently reelected representatives stand up and make sure every dollar is used wisely?
Giant waste
Every day I see a big, red, obtrusive "Trump impeachment inquiry hearings” banner on my email portal, with a link to streaming video. How is this breaking news anymore? Was there an actual vote to impeach that I missed? This is what Democrats are buying with our tax dollars. Meanwhile they waste the precious time of our elected representatives with a costly, deceptive smear campaign designed to damage a president before an election. Wasting our money and government resources on partisan politics ought to be a crime.
Over-taxed
Gas tax increases, property tax increases, income taxes, sales tax, titles, registration, fines, fees, "climate" fees, tolls and more — when will enough be enough? I'm tired of being taxed everywhere I go and for everything I do. My town in New Hampshire just raised property taxes by $1,000, due by December. It’s time we say “no” to over-taxation and government overreach.
Trump’s health
Hillary Clinton had a bad cold and the media was fitting her for a coffin. President Trump is rushed to Walter Reed on a Saturday, transparently lies about why, then cancels all events by 9 a.m. the next day, and no one's talking about his health. This is what institutional misogyny looks like.
Sunken manholes
Now that the election is over, are we still concerned about the condition of our streets? Salem Street was in the newspaper about its sunken manhole covers. Those got attention, but now they’re worse. They make more of a bump when you drive over them. All of the streets hot-topped in the last four years, in fact, have sunken manhole covers causing damage to our cars as we drive over them. What about the plows that will be hitting them without being able to see beneath the ice and snow?
Revisionist
The state flag doesn't need changing. If people are offended, they need to grow a backbone. We forget the violent past — the Indian raids, and rapes and murders of people who settled here. Remember, Hannah Dustin’s baby was murdered by the Abenaki tribe, as she was almost sold into slavery in Canada. The colonists and settlers bought this land, any captured land was done so during wartime. I call foul on revisionist history.
Missing cops
Has anyone seen a Haverhill police car around town lately? Have you seen one stopping a vehicle? Where are they? Remember the days when they had safety cars on the side of the roads checking stickers, or on Main Street by Interstate 495 to make sure the traffic stopped at the stop signs?
Our boxes
We, as Americans, have a duty to defend our freedom and liberty from those who seek to oppress us. There are four boxes to be used in defense of our liberty. We need to use the first two boxes more, the soap box and ballot box.