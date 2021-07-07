Shameful drawing
It is so very shameful and a mockery to the people who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 for the state to sponsor a $1 million drawing for those who’ve been vaccinated.
Biden’s frustration
Times have gotten tough on the Biden administration and its attempt to cram billions of dollars more in unnecessary federal spending into Democratic pet projects. They’ve tried a bait-and-switch on a handful of moderate Republicans willing to deal with them. They’ve tried pressuring moderate Democrats to dissolve the filibuster. Still, the centrists insist upon stubbornly representing the interests of their constituents and their country. President Joe Biden and his friends in The Squad are beside themselves.
Throwing insults
Former President Donald Trump has shown that what really counts for today’s GOP is how many vile insults you can throw at those who disagree. Arguing actual policy positions is for suckers. You would have to actually think about your position and its effect on citizens and the country to do that.
Ratings sink
I heard a pundit call CNN the "Planet Fitness Network" this week, upon hearing the news its ratings had dropped more than 50% from this time last year. This is because the only people watching CNN now are captive audiences in airports and gyms. No one is choosing to watch their biased coverage titled against the center-right majority of America.
Irregular
Once again the Methuen Department of Public Works doesn't disappoint. On the city’s website, it says regular trash pick-up would happen the week of July 5. But they never showed. Why should we listen to them?
Their choice
When school returns in the fall, I certainly hope staff are not required to wear masks. If staff or students have chosen to not get vaccinated, that should be their choice and not impact the entire building. If someone wants to wear a mask, let them. If not, fine. I say this as a teacher. It is not up to the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the National Education Association or local unions to determine what should be done. Let everyone make their own choice.
Her choice
So Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t make the Olympic team, and everyone is up in arms about it. She knew marijuana was on the list of banned substances, and she still chose to smoke it. So, then, it was her choice. She knew the consequences.
Corporate rights
A for-profit chain of private schools, Fusion Academy, is suing the Andover School Committee for not allowing it to open a local branch, claiming the decision violates its First Amendment and 14th Amendment rights. Sidestepping questions of how opening a business constitutes free speech and being blocked from competing with public schools is unequal treatment, we need to ask: How can a corporation claim such rights? The answer lies in a series of U.S. Supreme Court opinions granting rights meant for humans to incorporated entities. Corporations since have been able to evade regulations created to protect real people. The We the People Amendment would fix this by establishing that constitutional rights are for people only, and requiring political spending to be limited to level the playing field.
Problems linger
In reading the story about the audit of Northern Essex Community College, it states that the same problems that showed in the 2021 audit were also there during the 2016 audit. Why? Why weren't the problems corrected over the last five years? Why do they persist? Those are the questions to be answered by the leadership for the taxpayers.
Anti-Semitic attack
Khaled Awad, 24, an Egyptian national reportedly living in our country illegally, confronted Rabbi Shlomo Noginski with a gun on Thursday outside a Jewish day school on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton, according to police. Noginski ran but Awad pursued and repeatedly stabbed the rabbi — here in America. Will Vice President Kamala Harris be flying to San Antonio or someplace else to find the “root cause” of this problem? Will President Joe Biden’s close advisers in Congress, the ones who regularly compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas, join her?