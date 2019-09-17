Changing climate
Did you know that scientific evidence proves that the coastline was once in Haverhill and North Andover, and not in Salisbury and Hampton? The liberals whining about the changing climate are right. It's always changing. If you want to have some fun with a climate change zealot, ask what the perfect temperature for the Earth is. The frightening part are the uninformed liberal teachers putting fear into the minds of students — all for the sake of an unscientific, misguided agenda.
Mixed messages
I’ve got to congratulate the editor for including in Sound Off, on the same day, two completely opposite examples of intelligence. On Monday, the bottom of the barrel scraps were foisted upon us with the right-wing tale of a doctor blaming the condition of “People Depressed by Stupid Democrats,” or "PTSD." Let me guess, this came from a “5th Avenue Trumper?” On the same page was a well thought out and well written message from someone I imagine to be a present or past service member, titled "Abysmal return.” Embarrassing was my first feeling when I compared the two. Discouraging was the next when I thought of how many people like the author of the first are living and writing among us.
Echoes of NBC
NBC’s ownership of New England Cable News is starting to show. While NECN remains a credible, vital source of New England news, anything national or vaguely political is now tainted by NBC’s bias. A perfect case is the recent allegations by the New York Times against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, allegations quickly dispelled and revealing the real story in play to be that of irresponsible, agenda-driven reporting. NECN has a half of sentence about the allegations being dispelled and adds the NBC-ish "but the incident echoes previous accusations against Kavanaugh." Those accusations, orchestrated by Democrats to derail Kavanaugh's confirmation, are also almost certainly bogus. All the NECN story echoes is the left wing bias of its parent company.
Down time
To the author of the recent Sound Off about Methuen firefighters, when they are not risking their lives saving your house from burning down to the ground, or dragging you out of a mangled car when you were in a crash, or saving your kid when they fell into your pool, or even saving your cat in a tree, they maintain the fire apparatus, the fire house and the grounds around the fire station. Once all of that is done, they have the right to some down time. Don’t criticize the people who work for you.
No action
Democrats had control of the House, Senate and White House for the first two years of the Obama administration, but they did absolutely nothing on banning assault weapons, universal background checks or any gun control measures. Why? Because they knew you would all forget that so they could use any inaction by Republicans against them. They also didn't do anything about fixing Social Security or immigration for the same reason. Don't trust them to really care about you.
Steep price
I have nothing but disdain for the evangelicals who claim Christian principles yet support the most immoral and un-Christian president in history. If I ever entertained voting anything but Republican, the likes of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are helping make up my mind. Republicans are paying a steep price for Trump: It will bite them in 2020, when all three branches of government leave their fold.