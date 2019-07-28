Silent comrades
Much talk and no results. Washington has the squad, and the Haverhill School Committee has the four comrades — Paul Magliocchetti, Richard Rosa, Gail Sullivan and Sven Amirian. August is around the corner and many of us staff members are still unclear as to our assignments for September, never mind the hundreds of parents who are uncertain on their child's classroom assignment or teachers. The comrades say, call the superintendent. We do but we receive no response. The November election is coming, and and change is in the air.
Career limits
A couple of years ago a pharmacist who services Capitol Hill revealed that a large number of drugs are prescribed to members of Congress for dementia. After watching the Robert Mueller’s hearing, this is not surprising. While Mueller provided two years of meritorious service in Vietnam as a Marine, and a subsequent 33 years and counting in public office from assistant district attorney to district attorney to the head of the FBI, it’s clear the game has passed him by. The military has measures to encourage older soldiers who’ve already attained their pensions to retire and make way for younger careerists (the Army's Quality Retention Board chiefly among them). Why on earth would we not have something similar for civil servants? It was never more clear than this week on our television sets that the nation needs something of this nature - term limits for congress and the bureaucrats who serve them.
Government slaves
Those of us who’ve worked all our lives and contributed to the Social Security system deserve to collect. We also know there are those from other countries and the U.S. who are collecting, having never, ever workd to earn it. Those with disability are another story. Are their claims legitimate? If it’s taken away from those who’ve earned it and need the retirement income, or who need a supplement to their retirement income, what will happen? Do they go government welfare, thereby becoming a "slave" to the government? Oh, yes. A welfare state leads to servitude and socialism.
Wrong oversight
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to put lipstick on the pig that was the debacle of Robert Mueller’s hearing before Congress, claiming the ramblings of a tired old bureaucrat bumbling through softball questions (he really never heard of Fusion GPS?) vindicated the need for Democratic oversight over this president. Too bad she and her party were not more concerned with the oversight they are constitutionally bound to provide — of the coffers and fiscal health of the republic, the sovereignty of American borders, or the use of the U.S. military, which has been treated as the fiat force of three presidents and counting. If only Democrats had as much interest in their true duties as they do their political ambition.
They said no
In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford did not want to publicly defend her now thoroughly disproven charges against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and she initially declined to testify before Congress. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, hoping to derail a Supreme Court nomination, leaked Blasey’s confidential letter to Feinstein to deliver the Democrats' much desired show trial. Similarly, Robert Mueller did not want to publicly defend the report of an investigation that, despite bearing his name, he apparently only minimally participated in, and of which he seems to have had little direct knowledge. Given the disastrous effects of each of these hearings, perhaps in the future when “star witnesses” say they don’t want to be dragged before Congress, Democrats will be smart enough to take no for an answer.