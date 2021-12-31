A gloriful reprieve
Christmas was a downer because of COVID-19, but the Merrimack Valley did so much to alleviate this. The lights at the falls in Methuen were so pretty and all the parades were fantastic. There was so much for families to enjoy. The tree lightings in the towns and Andover downtown was just beautiful. I did not grow up in the Merrimack Valley; we are so lucky. This is New England at its finest.
Like herding cats
Infections in the United States will rise into the millions. Trying to reign in omicron with mild symptoms is equivalent to trying to contain the common cold.
Nobody’s scapegoat
The un-vaxxed are not scapegoats. They should be held fully responsible for their part in ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the resulting unnecessary deaths. It’s nearly impossible to offer compassion to those who will not take a proven, safe, science-based vaccine.
Future in flux
My husband was alarmed when he was reading The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday and discovered there was no horoscope for Sagittarius. It’s almost like getting an empty fortune cookie.
Just stay home
Common sense is if you have cold symptoms or flu symptoms, stay home. Fever is another wake-up call. COVID testing is costing us, as taxpayers, a lot of money. What laboratory or pharmecutical company is making money for its stockholders? It is time to question all our representatives.
Lights on!
I am petrified to shop at Market Basket on Pleasant Street in Methuen once the sun goes down. There are no lights in the parking lot. Yet there are lights at Walmart next door. Are they going to wait until a person gets hit or someone gets robbed?!
It’s everywhere
So lets see: Four cruise ships with 100% vaccinated passengers and employees who were tested prior to boarding get COVID-19 outbreaks. A naval ship at sea with all its sailors aboard — 100% vaccinated and tested prior to boarding — also sees an outbreak of COVID. So stop saying its the unvaccinated who are spreading the virus.
Oh, forget it
Seeing how demented blue state Democrats have become by the CDC and president’s divisive rhetoric about the unvaccinated, and from the COVID-19 lockdown protocols that were penned in “1908” when Joe Biden first came to the Senate, we must assume these Democrats were already somewhat mentally ill and this all just pushed them over the edge. A fully vaccinated Joe Biden walking on an empty beach in a mask surrounded by fully vaccinated and masked staffers has to be the poster child for this absurdity. There’s no other way to explain it.
Can’t someone get fired?
The year the Biden Administration had, and not a single person fired? Our Executive Branch is officially a teachers’ union.