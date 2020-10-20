Glorifying violence
This debate over Hannah Duston's statue is getting ridiculous. What about the settlers killed by the Native Americans, or is talking about that also “glorifying violence?"
Our money
Rep. Annie Kuster's and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's reelection messages are: We raised your taxes to take more money off your family's table, but look how much of your own money we gave back to you. I'll pass.
Sanitized
Be careful what you wish for. If you want Sound Off to get rid of any submission that has lies or distortions, you'll never see another entry from a Democrat again.
Light schedule
Joe Biden, with his two-day-a-week campaign schedule, raking in barrels of cash from America's millionaires, must be thinking to himself, "Boy, I haven't had it this easy since I was vice president." It's good to be in the swamp.
Rules changes
The left-wing Commission on Presidential Debates, making 11th hour changes to the final debate format, was designed to draw President Donald Trump offsides again and get him to drop out of another debate, thus hiding Joe Biden once more. The media, big tech, swamp-dwellers across the federal government, teachers unions and even city governments are trying to drag the Biden's corpse-like candidacy over the finish line. It won't work.
Focused approach
Over 80% of people recover from COVID-19. Here's a novel idea: Focus on those who are at high risk, such as the elderly and those with underlying health issues, instead of mandating that everyone comply. If you're closing businesses and schools over positive cases, you may as well stay closed forever. The solution is now far worse than the disease.
Other foot
Democrats who jammed Obamacare through in 2010 are now complaining that Republicans are trying to jam through a Supreme Court justice to repeal it in 2020. What do they say about turnabout?
Courting the courts
President Donald Trump's extremist, partisan Supreme Court justices are coming through for him. Overturning two lower court injunctions, they upheld his terminating the census count early, ensuring his intended undercount of poor minority residents. Also, they and Trump's lower court appointees are approving voter suppression measures in multiple Republican controlled states. It leads one to expect, with three of his justices on the Supreme Court, they will rule in his favor if a disputed election reaches them, much as George W. Bush was anointed president in 2000.
Duston dispute
Hannah Duston, a colonist kidnapped by Native Americans who escaped by killing her captors with an axe, is now racist? Is that like how police officers in Kentucky, even Black ones, who return fire when shot upon are racists too? The left is off its rocker, Nov. 3 can't come fast enough.
Won't wait
Judge Amy Coney Barrett may be a brilliant student, law scholar, accomplished mother and a good Catholic Christian. She did not ask for her nomination to wait until after the election. She has no integrity. She is no Abraham Lincoln or Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had integrity. Any senator who votes for her has no integrity.
Fawning coverage
As I read the report in Friday's newspaper about the debate between Corky Messner and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a few questions came to mind: Why does a Merrimack Valley newspaper serving Southern New Hampshire need to rely upon The Associated Press to cover this? Why would it still print that account when the AP fawningly described Shaheen as "the first woman in U.S. history to serve as both governor and U.S. Senator," as if it had anything to do with this race? She is a creature of Washington, D.C., who has gotten rich during decades in office and whose family businesses just took $3 million from COVID-19 relief money.
Who's first
President Donald Trump, in an effort to bring back senior voters that polls suggest he is losing, again misinformed the American people. He states seniors would be first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the first to receive the vaccine will be frontline medical providers and first-responders. He has again spread more misinformation in order to get reelected.