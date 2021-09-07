Name the experts
In response to the contribution “One opinion,” I have no problem following the advice of experts on a subject. I do, however, have a problem with those who’ve conveyed the title of “expert” — including the current president.
Statue removal
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was set to pull down a 21-foot tall statue to Gen. Robert E. Lee this week, calling it "Virginia's largest monument to the Confederate insurrection.” It’s impressive seeing washed-up politicians using Orwellian rhetorical flourishes to appease a progressive political insurrection underway in their party, while simultaneously rebranding the Civil War to fit narratives about Jan. 6 and appease the hard-left's anti-American iconoclasm.
Candidate query
I’ve been told that some candidates for Haverhill City Council and mayor are anti-vaccine and anti-mask. In the midst of a pandemic, I think voters deserve to know who will look out for our safety and who will not. I hope The Eagle-Tribune asks each candidate for every office where they stand on the most important issue.
Billions wasted
President Joe Biden’s popularity rating is falling quickly. Many longtime Democrats have seen his horrible mishandling of Afghanistan and no longer support him. Who in their right mind allows $82.9 billion spent to train and equip an Afghan military go to waste?
Running again
Willie Lantigua is running for Lawrence mayor again? If he's elected, the people of the city deserve what they get.
Bad data
I’d like to know where the contributor of “New rules” gets their information. They might want to recheck those figures. I suppose they’ll tell everyone that President Joe Biden’s ratings are through the roof.
Political pain
As if you needed more evidence that the COVID-19 relief bill was a blue state bailout, The Eagle-Tribune reports Massachusetts lawmakers are lollygagging back from one of their many paid recesses to discuss how to spend the $5.3 billion in aid. Remember how during the last year of President Donald Trump's presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not even discuss COVID-19 aid in order to make Americans more miserable until they chose the correct president? It's almost like pain and hyper-inflation spending are political footballs to Democrats.
Lawrence speedway
The stop sign at South Broadway near the Andover line is nothing but a moneymaker for the city. There’s no reason for it, it was gone for a while, and now it’s back. Police have to chase offenders as far as South Street, since no one is aware they broke a law. At the same time there’s no concern for the speedway from the lights at Mt. Vernon Street to the Andover line. Motorcyclists do wheelies, cars play loud music. Welcome to Lawrence.
Political heat
Readers calling for President Joe Biden's resignation are off-base. Most say it is because we lost 13 service members. While tragic, how many have we lost these past 20 years and how many will be saved over the next 20 years by the decision to leave Afghanistan? Past administrations avoided the political heat for selfish reasons. I wish our evacuation had gone better, but no one else had the nerve to try.
Whose lie is it?
How do President Joe Biden’s apologists excuse his claim the other day that he remembers visiting the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 after a mass shooting when the rabbi says he was never there? Oh, that's right, when President Donald Trump misspeaks, it's a "lie," but when Biden blatantly lies, he's just poor old senile Joe.