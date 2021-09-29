Not complicated
The Eagle-Tribune reports that bus driver shortages persist, with Gov. Charlie Baker calling on the National Guard to fill the manpower gap. Madeline Hughes reports, in Andover, “The issues surrounding a lack of drivers cannot be fixed easily, and school staff estimate it will be mid- to late-October when the driving schedules are more solidified.” I wonder why we don’t have these problems in New Hampshire, or the other states that moved to end enhanced unemployment benefits that disincentivized people from working? The issues aren’t that complex.
Safety feature
Safety features in today’s new vehicles are amazing. Remember, though, the best safety feature is you, the driver. Always pay attention.
Mute button
Here’s my free advice for stress relief: Use the mute button on your TV remote to mute politicians, celebrities and annoying commercials. Relax and enjoy your life.
Police presence
The article about pot store fees in Haverhill sounds like a fairy tale. The mayor takes credit for hiring police, then the city makes up a tale about the cost of the pot stores and blames them for the need for more cops. This is so the mayor can charge the pot shops exorbitant fees. The city had to hire six more officers because of retirements and insufficient manpower. The mayor has fought the City Council over police manpower for three or four years now. I’m so tired of this way of governing, I’m changing my vote in the November election.
Debt games
The Republican double-standard continues. Senate Republicans declare they will vote to oppose raising the federal debt limit. Their hypocrisy is exposed by the fact that, when they are in power, they ram through huge tax cuts for their billionaire and corporate donors that result in massive deficits. Somehow, the national debt doesn’t matter until Democrats are in power and pass programs to benefit ordinary Americans and modestly roll back the aforementioned cuts. Then Republicans cry bloody murder about the debt and hold the country hostage.
Mask caste
When will someone address the obvious messages being sent from Democrats to Americans? Whenever we see people getting special exemptions from Democratic mask mandates, whether Hollywood elites at the Emmys, New York glitterati at the Met gala, California Gov. Gavin Newsom with healthcare lobbyists, or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting haircuts at salons — there is one constant: Any of the people working for the elites are always masked. Is this a mask system or a caste system?
Illegal parking
I cannot believe the mayor, City Council and police in Haverhill are allowing all of these cars with out-of-state plates to reside in the city and not pay their fair share of taxes. What does it take to get people to do their jobs?
Conservatism
The author of “Free society” actually argues for classic conservatism, as opposed to classic liberalism. Conservatism is freedom with responsibility. Liberalism is freedom without it. Mandates and lockdowns are, of course, neither.