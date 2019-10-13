Not serious
Here’s a tip for those suffering from terminal “Trump derangement syndrome”: If you want to write a sober letter to the editor but include the statement “I understand that conservatives hate that just anyone should receive health care,” you won’t convince anyone that you’re attempting reasonable dialogue. You will only have put on public display that you cannot be taken seriously.
Meatball maker
If you really want to vote for the person who made the meatballs to be mayor of Methuen, that would be the owner of Borelli’s Italian Deli, not Jennifer Kannan. And he would do a better job.
Allies
Does President Trump know that the only other countries with the United States on the beaches of Normandy were Canada and Britain? I’m asking for some Kurdish friends.
What they do
The recent critic shouldn’t be lumping the firemen — who were chipping golf balls because the writer’s house was not on fire, or they were not in a car accident or being taken to the hospital — into the same group of people running Methuen. Maybe the writer could spend some time around a firehouse and see all the things they actually do. They might even count all the times the firefighters use the bathroom, because I’m sure that would be offensive, too.
Cold War strategy
The policy advocated by a critical mass of retired and active generals, and most of the Washington D.C. political class, is in effect to create a tripwire between Syria and Turkey, much like the one that has been in Korea since 1948. It would be a de facto national border that America babysits. Of course, the 50 U.S. troops in Turkey would not stop the Syrian army from marching into Turkey, no more than the 28,000 American soldiers in Korea would stop the North Koreans. But it would trigger a broader war like a tripwire tied to a Claymore mine. Why are we propagating cold war strategies in 2019? Maybe it’s because most of our politicians and generals are old enough to have helped write them.
Odious to the nation
President Donald Trump's racism has no bounds, as he displayed in Minnesota last week by attacking immigrant groups who have settled there and promising the white supremacists in that state he would help them bar immigrants from their communities. He subverts the rule of law and violates his oath almost every waking moment. Now he has betrayed our Kurdish allies, who fought our fight against ISIS in Syria. He gave monster Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to invade and plunder where our Kurdish allies live, and he gave the Russian monster Vladimir Putin free reign in the Middle East. As Oliver Cromwell said to Parliament when it betrayed the British people in 1653, “You have shown contempt of all virtue and been an enemy of good government. You have grown intolerably odious to the whole nation. You have sat too long for any good. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!"
Move on
If one thing turns me off from voting for Jennifer Kannan of mayor of Methuen, it's the words of her supporters. They can't argue on the policy differences, they simply want to smear a good man. This is moving Methuen forward? Her supporters have been despicable. It’s time to move on from the past practices and move forward with a new beginning.
Trump’s motives
Every time President Trump does something, the media ponders why he would do such a thing. He pulls troops from Syria, withholds military aid from Ukraine. If I didn’t know better, I’d say he was working for Vladimir Putin.