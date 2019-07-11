Kaepernick's stand
Radical progressive ideologues once again mischaracterize Colin Kaepernick as a benign civil rights figure, when he is not. He is in the vanguard of the new militant, anti-white, anti-American left. In the wake of his first instance of "taking a knee" during the national anthem, Kaepernick told NFL Media, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." Support him if you'd like, but make no mistake about his position: It is that America, a place where a black man was elected to two terms as president, and where black actors demanding reparations for slavery have a net worth of $40 million because of their popularity, is inherently racist. That position, in and of itself, is inherently racist.
Noisy neighborhood
Someone who buys a home at a busy highway interchange (Interstates 93 and 495) expects quiet surroundings? And they expect taxpayers to erect a graffiti wall to provide some relief? When these homes were under construction, I wondered how they could ever be sold.
Cyclists’ safety
Just a few nights ago a hit-and-run driver seriously injured a bicyclist in Massachusetts. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, and from the pictures on TV it appears he did not have any lights on the bike. This is not to excuse the driver, but cyclists all need to use proper safety equipment. All should wear a helmet, equip their bikes with a blinking white front light and a blinking red rear light, and wear bright clothing both day and night. They also should ride with traffic and not against. Lights and helmets are not just for kids.
Spiteful suggestion
The suggestion by the withdrawal committee to leave School Administrative Unit 55 has nothing to do with what’s best for the Timberlane Regional School District and its students. It is all about their dislike of the current superintendent, who is the best leader the district has ever had. The notion that the Timberlane side has been subsidizing Hampstead is backward. If anything, Hampstead has been subsidizing the continuous, frivolous lawsuits brought by that constantly disgruntled group from Sandown. As Pogo from the comic strip once said, "We have met the enemy and he is us!”
Four more
President Donald Trump was far from my first choice back in 2016, but he ended up being the GOP nominee. My vote for him was mostly a vote to keep an unindicted criminal out of the White House. Next year I will vote for him again to keep a socialist out of the White House. He will win by an Electoral College landslide.
All about himself
I have to disagree with state Sen. Jon Morgan's opinion of presidential candidate Cory Booker of New Jewsey. The Cory Booker who was mayor of Newark is not the same man who is now a U.S. senator and presidential candidate. His performance during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings showed he is no different than President Donald Trump. Booker is all about Booker, and not the truth. Frankly, of all the current Democrat candidates, only John Delaney of Maryland would do more to bring the country together. He is far superior to Booker and one whose views match the majority of the country.
Long absence
The City Council has to designate an acting mayor since Mayor James Jajuga is leaving for a five-day vacation. Jajuga has been on vacation from City Hall for most of his term — absent from numerous meetings and leaving before meetings are over, oh right, because of his conflict of interest.
Boorish and crass
I didn't care for Tim Thomas thumbing his nose at President Barack Obama to make a statement, and I don't care for Megan Rapinoe doing it to President Donald Trump. Rapinoe, I care for even less, as she is a member of a U.S. national team, she has been boorish and crass in her messaging, and her megaphoned political messages have completely overshadowed any on-field actions by her team, which I won't even watch anymore.