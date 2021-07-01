Crime spree
I agree with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Her city needs federal help. It should be taken into receivership, and she should be fired. The same should happen in San Francisco, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York and other failed left-wing cities. Hold special elections to replace their mayors and governing bodies, and impose basic law and order.
Sweltering
Why is there no report of the power outage on Prospect Hill in Lawrence on Wednesday night? Power was out through the night. In the meantime, I was suffering from sweltering heat, which wasn’t helping my breathing issues.
Open pond
What is Haverhill's legal responsibility when someone gets injured at Plug Pond after hours? The entrance gate to the beach has been bent and spread open so people can just pass between the gates. Children and adults walk into the area and use the beach without supervision. It does stay hot some nights, and it would feel nice to cool off, but at what and whose expense? It’s a dangerous situation.
Imported violence
While Vice President Kamala Harris, who is out of her depth, continues fumbling about the country and Central America looking for "root causes" of the border problems her boss has created, we can expect a growing number of our violent criminals to be convicted and sentenced with the aid of an interpreter. We apparently don't have enough home-grown violence in the country already, I guess.
Voter integrity
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to reduce the likelihood of voter fraud by ballot harvesting in an Arizona case, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats react like cats thrown into a bathtub. It's almost like they don't want voter integrity. They want it to be easier for people who aren’t qualified to vote.
Critical studies
My undergraduate degree was in liberal arts, with a history concentration, and we studied all sorts of sources critically, many of which you would not agree with. However, my school did not censor facts or counterpoints as "hate speech" or "misinformation.” The people pushing Critical Race Theory and other radical theories, on the other hand, aren't trying to teach our kids. They want to indoctrinate. The results of this going on in our universities were plainly evident in our cities last summer. Now the left wants to put that into public schools.
Road repairs
The infrastructure bill is a deceptive bait-and-switch. About a nickel on every dollar — $115 billion in a $2 trillion ill — will go toward repairing roads and bridges. America deserves better. Tell Congress to stop it.
Crime concerns
I’ve supported Mayor James Fiorentini for the entire time he’s been in office, but now I am unsure. I’m worried about crime in Haverhill, and I see little being done. I would like to hear his plans for getting control.
Dangerous left
What will it take for the no left turn from the Dunkin Ward Hill to be mandated? Every morning I have to either dodge cars or watch cars in front of me dodge cars making illegal turns out of the Dunkin parking lot. Do we need a major accident to correct it?
Green jobs
A South Dakota wind turbine plant is closing when it should be awash with orders. It is no surprise to most of us who've been around a while, but here we go again. A lot of real jobs have been eliminated by President Joe Biden and his administration, not to mention John Kerry and the architects of the Green New Deal. Now, none of the imaginary new green jobs have materialized. Spoiler alert: They won’t.
Vax rewards
Gov. Charlie Baker is bribing people to get the vaccine, and you can get big prizes. Meanwhile, I can think of a million other things the money can go toward, such as the crumbling roads and bridges.