Focus on positives
I wish the critics would stop bashing Haverhill's superintendent, our schools and our city. I am happy to read about the specific, positive changes that Superintendent Margaret Marotta is bringing to Haverhill's public schools: free, all-day kindergarten; free breakfast and lunch for our students; the elimination of sports fees; the promotion of smart, dedicated women to central office positions; and the hiring of a new generation of talented, student-focused principals. My children are receiving an excellent education at Haverhill High School. If you look for and focus on the positive, you’ll find that wonderful things are happening in our schools.
Weapons of war
I'm sure it's a lot of fun for some people to shoot high-capacity assault weapons, but our Constitution gives us the "right to bear arms,” not the right to shoot weapons designed to kill people in warfare for fun. Some things should not be available for private ownership. Imagine the people who’d like a few surface-to-air missiles but live in an airport flight path.
Reactions
Lie about a consensual affair with an intern and Republicans yell, “Impeach!” Commit treason and Republicans are like, “Eh, who cares?”
Extortion
Gov. Charlie Baker wants to be a big man and decides to forbid any vaping sales for four months. What a crock. You want to know what this is really about? Vaping has become big business, and they aren't paying up, like all the other good lobbyists are. Washington wants the vaping industry to start paying them, just like the sugar, alcohol, tobacco and gun lobbies do. Baker doesn't care about public health, this is about strong-arming the industry into putting money into campaign coffers. This is political extortion and it’s criminal.
Suffragettes
I see there's going to be a "suffragette march" across the Basiliere Bridge next month. No, thank you. If I want to hear women spend the day screaming that America is a horrible, sexist country and that men are the source of all evil in the world, I'll go to an Elizabeth Warren rally.
New ‘Apprentice’
Is Donald Trump’s presidency circling the drain, or did he just draw Democrats offside to impeach him? Stay tuned to, "Apprentice: Presidential Edition,” as the season unfolds, to find out.
Four seasons
Just to clear up this current farce regarding "climate change,” for thousands of years, it’s been spring, summer, fall and winter. It is hot in the summer and cold in the winter. I hope this wakes up those misinformed Democrats, so this country can get back to normal. An example is when Al Gore specifically stated that by the year 2000, this planet would fail to exist because of the climate issue. I believe the current year now is 2019, and we still have all four seasons.
Other states
More tales from the non-term-limited America: When asked on a local TV newscast about Rep. Joe Kennedy III challenging Sen. Ed Markey for his U.S. Senate seat, Newton Democratic Party member Martina Jackson said with the Senate in the balance, she and her fellow Massachusetts Democrats hoped to focus on races in other states. Thus, the news is "painful" to them. Yes, residents of Massachusetts, which holds the dubious distinction of having most uncontested races in America in 2018, according to The Associated Press, are now "pained" by contested elections when there are other states’ affairs to meddle in. That's where the republic is in 2019, folks.