Voting by mail
I've been hearing for 30 years that the Republicans were going to privatize the post office, and now you think that boogeyman is coming before the election? Don't worry, Fluffy the Cat will still be able to get his vote for Joe Biden through the U.S. Mail. And if President Trump wins reelection, the Democrats will be blaming the Postal Service.
No hearings
The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee issued a report detailing one of the biggest scandals in U.S. political history — a presidential campaign aiding and abetting a Russian attack on the United States, and a president lying about it. And there are no hearings?
Kitchen sink
A fraudulent investigation of President Donald Trump, a phony impeachment, endless clamoring for his tax returns, the nonsense about his mental fitness, over-the-top COVID-19 shutdowns with inflated statistics and Black Lives Matter riots pretending to be about racism: At this point, attempts to overturn the election of 2016 and/or steal the election of 2020 with mail-in ballots can be called "the kitchen sink" because it’s the last thing that Democrats are throwing at it.
Seeing Shaheen
New Hampshire voters can’t walk in a straight line these days without bumping into Sen. Jeanne Shaheen stumping for re-election. For the last five years, Shaheen sightings were as frequent as those of Howard Hughes. She votes party line 100% of the time, voted against the tax cut, voted against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and voted to impeach an innocent president. She writes off half the New Hampshire voters and represents everything that’s wrong with the D.C. swamp.
Irresponsible
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Boston, continues to embarrass those of us who would never vote for her and whom she fails to represent. No elected lawmaker should ever call for "unrest in the streets.” There are enough easily influenced people who will heed her advice and turn "unrest” into a riot. Her words are irresponsible, and I, for one, condemn them.
Daylight saving
With more people working from home, this is the perfect opportunity to keep daylight saving time in place instead of going back to standard time in November.
More chaos
The recent contributor is right: If Hillary Clinton had become president, you wouldn't hear about 170,000 people dead. There wouldn't be nearly that many. President Trump has fiddled over this since January. He's the one who threw away the pandemic playbook that was left to him. Clinton would have listened to the experts who've spent their lives studying pandemics. Our economy would be open now. Instead we get more chaos.
Safety concerns
I don't get it. Teachers don’t want to go back to school before it's safe, but I see how some are on vacation, shopping and going out to eat, never mind protesting. These activities are all safe to them. Is it really about the kids?
Shameful sign
The business owner with offensive political signs in Salisbury states that he’s lost only one customer over them. Perhaps he should think of the potential customers who never will go to his shop. Referring to a woman running for office as a prostitute is unacceptable. If I were his daughter, wife or granddaughter, I would be ashamed. I feel for those who live close by and must see this every day. It is especially awful this week, since it has been 100 short short years since women won the right to vote.
Mail-in distraction
There is no bigger sham in America than the universal mailing fraud being pushed by Democrats. It all but ensures fraud in the upcoming election, and it ignores the simple reality that all states already have absentee ballots, which have a verification component that universal mail-in balloting intentionally omits. This year, absentee ballots even have a check box for those with concerns about COVID-19. So why blast a bunch of people with ballot applications often sent to dead or unqualified voters? It’s just more distraction from failed Democratic policies that have left us on the verge of social collapse.
Oil drilling
Once again President Donald Trump thumbs his nose at the environment. This time, he's selling leases for oil drilling in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge. It's like he's on a mission to desecrate as many of our pristine natural habitats as he can to advance his fossil fuel obsession. I thought the whole point of a national park was to protect it from development and that only Congress could change its status. Apparently I was mistaken.