Drop in the bucket
I think I can say with some certainty as an educator that the college graduates I know will not have their student loans “paid off” by Biden’s plan. As of May 22 the average student loan debt per person with a bachelor’s degree is $54,921, according to Education Data Initiative. Most would only have received $10,000. That would have been a little help for those who truly needed it.
Sylvia Francescone Groveland
Overreach on road closure
The Haverhill Police Department should be ashamed. During the fireworks Wednesday roads were closed more than a mile from the stadium, preventing people from getting home from work. I’d like to know how the mayor would feel if he was coming home at 9 p.m. after working all day and was denied access to his street even though it was more than a mile from the stadium. Nice job .
Janice Robertson Haverhill
AM radio rocks
Recent statements in Sound Off claim that AM radio is a waste of good airtime. First of all the Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system designed to report local and state emergencies such as severe weather and AMBER alerts.Secondly, AM talk radio has become a very powerful platform in which the political left’s corruption and the media’s dishonesties are exposed.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
None of his business
The Holocaust is a horrific fact and anti-semitism is wrong. Yet Israel, almost since its inception, has systematically violated (aided and abetted by the U.S.) the rights of the Palestinian people. Now Gov. Windsock has prohibited N.H. from doing business with companies and trading partners that boycott Israel. Doesn’t this violate our First Amendment rights and bring the “heavy hand” of government into our economic life? Whose rights is Sununu concerned about and why?
Greg Davis Salem, N.H.
You’re fooling yourselves
Republicans are in an uproar over the national debt now that they can blame Joe Biden. They forget the last 20-odd years since Bill Clinton. Is it all because of Biden’s 18 months? Balderdash. They raised the debt ceiling eight times for Bush, four times for Trump, many of them unanimous. Also mentioned to support this theory, not data, estimates. You may have convinced yourselves, I am not buying it.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
