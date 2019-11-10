Anti-climax
Watching the Rep. Adam Schiff show unfold on our TV screens every day is getting to be like watching Geraldo Rivera open Al Capone's vault all those years ago. There was lots of build-up, pomp, interviews and, then, nothing -- just an empty box.
Saw the signs
Jennifer Kannan’s political signs disappeared quickly. Did she send her crew out the same night that she lost the election, or did the homeowners take them down out of embarrassment?
‘Baby, it’s cold’
Now we’ve got to go back to pick apart a fabulous song from 1959, recorded by one of the truly great talents of all time, and find fault with it? Get over it.
Pot agenda
I’ve been looking for the doom predicted over in Salisbury, with its new "pot shop.” I’ve seen no murder, rape, robbery, tommy guns or massacre. There are no miles-long traffic jams, or neighbors protesting. Instead I see law abiding citizens buying a legal, safe product — without fanfare — to be used in a legal manner. They contribute thousands of dollars to the host community. Elsewhere on the North Shore, a new shop opened and was celebrated by city leaders. Then, in Haverhill, we see one person beating a dead horse, with no regard for the will of the majority of voters. This city councilor boasts that his is the only voice objecting to this vast new revenue from marijuana businesses — which is true. Why? Everyone else seems to respect the rule of democracy. I believe this councilor should take a lesson.
First step
I keep seeing news programs that make me wonder about reports that Joe Biden may be losing some of his memory. When I see Biden, he talks about his opponent, President Trump. Someone should tell him his opponents are the dozen or so Democrats running for the presidency, as he is. As far as I can tell, he’s not even close to winning his own party’s primary.
Promises
Barack Obama said on June 6, 2009: "If you like the plan you have, you can keep it. If you like the doctor you have, you can keep your doctor, too. The only change you’ll see are falling costs as our reforms take hold." Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Nov. 1, 2019: "We can generate almost half of what we need to cover ‘Medicare for All’ just by asking employers to pay slightly less than what they are projected to pay today, and through existing taxes.”
Budget deficit
The U.S. federal budget deficit jumped 26% to $984 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, reaching the highest level in seven years, as the government was forced to borrow more money to pay for President Trump's tax and spending policies.
Silly cephalopod
The other night I was a “Nova” episode about satellites that track and photograph species migration, population densities, etc. These satellites detect and photograph the luminescence of vast stocks of squid fluorescing as they come up from the depths to the surface to spawn off the coast of Argentina. They also track Chinese trawlers that linger in international waters by day, then under the cover of darkness sail into Argentine territorial waters to fish illegally and decimate the squid population. Our satellites send data to the Argentine coast guard so that it can shut down the operation. My question: If President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for dirt on his political rivals in exchange for turning off the satellites, would it be a "squid pro quo?”
Intelligence
U.S. intelligence agencies and other foreign intelligence agencies have given us proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the interference in the 2016 election. President Trump is now telling us it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered. Who’s telling the truth -- the agencies that give facts, or Trump, who gives none?