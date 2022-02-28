Not going well
It’s 2022 and Biden has been in power for a full year, with disastrous results. A contentious election, historic inflation rates, doubled gas prices, problematic border policies, a debacle in Afghanistan, and now a major conflict with Russia.
Genie out of the bottle
If the bottle deposit system runs as intended, it’s a zero sum game. Customers pay the deposit when they make a purchase and get it back when they return the container. The only money the government gets is the residual funds from unreturned containers. They can use that to clean up the trash that inconsiderate people drop on the ground.
Genius? Don’t forget
Donald Trump was quoted saying that “Putin is a genius.” Putin lied and said that he was not going to invade Ukraine. Trump seems to equate genius with lying. Remember this if Trump decides to run again.
Convinced yet?
If Trump’s support of Putin, even public praise, astoundingly doesn’t give the few still supporting him a wake-up call, nothing will. The far-reaching consequences of this invasion are unfathomable. Putting Trump back in the White House in 2024 is tantamount to a wish for a world war. Stand up for what is right, not who is intimidating.
Consider downsizing buses
I have no problem giving free bus rides to the people who need it most but, I do wonder if the MVRTA has explored smaller buses? I have yet to see a full bus locally.
He’s a traitor
Trump again shows us his allegiance to Putin and his affinity for dictatorship upon the invasion of Ukraine. How is it Trump supporters who claim to be so American continue to align themselves with this traitor? Praising and supporting Putin for his atrocities is not in line with our Constitution, and is anti-American.
Not strong enough
The Trump praises Putin crowd continues feeding the lie that Trump is a Russian asset. Trump did indeed say that Putin’s tactics were “savvy,” but shortly thereafter, he said that this invasion would never have happened if he was president. It’s happening now because of Biden’s weakness..
Poor old Abe
To “Be Like Lincoln”: The world was very different when Lincoln was president. You didn’t have all these superpowers trying to take over the world. Democrats were also Democrats, not extreme left socialists trying to do the same thing. Abe would not approve.
Light up my life
To the people still shining your Christmas lights: Thank you. You are bringing joy and brightness during this dull pandemic. And I know electricity is not free. The person complaining about the lights should start appreciating happy, joyful things – or stay inside.