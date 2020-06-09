Quarantine rioters
In the name of the abundance of caution that Democrats have been demanding of us all, I think it only prudent that we quarantine all these looters and rioters until about Thanksgiving. To do otherwise would be an "experiment in human sacrifice,” as the Atlantic called Atlanta reopening retail stores. Better safe than sorry, right?
Take pride
I recently moved to Methuen and every day I take a walk. My route takes me through streets in Methuen and Lawrence. I cannot understand why there is so much litter. Are residents not proud of their cities? I see cans, bottles and bags from various fast food restaurants. I see empty gallon paint cans, used face masks, liquor nips and paper goods. It certainly puts my opinion of these cities in a negative light. Can anything be done? Local organizations could call for a clean-up day. Please take pride in your surroundings.
Fireworks
It’s not even officially summer, yet this Lawrencian has already had to call the police about firecrackers. Silly me thinking they should stop the same scofflaws as last year because fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, not mention annoying between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Key question
Oh, look, the coronavirus lockdown is over. Why? It seems to be canceled because the left has found it inconvenient with their rioting schedule. Too bad there aren't people to ask Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera or Gov. Charlie Baker why "protest" crowds now get to assemble in any number in Massachusetts but law abiding churchgoers are told they'll be arrested if they dare defy the almighty state. Wait, we call those people news reporters.
Thug tourists
If Americans aren't angry enough watching radical thugs burning down our cities, remember that most of the looters and rioters are pulling down fat government checks to fund their trips to New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Boston. There's your CARES Act at work, America. Thank a Democrat.
Police buses
Where were the state police a couple of weekends ago in Boston? The governor has more troopers at Gillette Stadium than he did in Boston at 6 p.m. Sunday. There are 240 who graduated from the state police academy. The state police’s presence last Monday was 24 hours late. Under more astute governors in the past, buses would have been waiting to move them into the city, not a parade of cruisers that itself became a target for protesters. People of the state deserve more. The governor should stop blaming others with his emotional press conferences and face the fact he let down the commonwealth big time.
Mask violation
Was Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque issued a mask violation ticket Sunday night? Or does Mayor Daniel Rivera pick and choose who gets issued tickets? Maybe the citizens of Lawrence should pick and choose him out of office.
Time and place
I think it’s admirable for peaceful protesters to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, and it is great to see people unite for justice. I don't think the same actions are appropriate at sporting events when the national anthem is played and our beautiful flag is flying. I find it disrespectful and an affront to those who fought for our freedom. Yes, we have the right to protest and take a knee, but there is a time and a place to do so.
No ceremony
So we can have thousands of people protesting, some without masks and no social distancing, but we can’t hold an organized high school graduation? Another prime example of the double standard in Massachusetts.
Bad signals
Methuen police removed every piece of equipment from the station, barricaded the perimeter with concrete barriers, and covered up all the signage in preparation for a protest. Why? It makes them look afraid and weak.
Empty endorsement
I respect Colin Powell; I actually wrote him in as a candidate in 1996. But, let’s be frank, he hasn't voted for a Republican since President George W. Bush. He voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and he’s publicly stating now that he will vote for Joe Biden in November. He’s hardly “breaking ranks.” As much as I respected him, then and now, he has become too much of a Beltway creature. His vote for Biden and a return to status quo isn't really politically meaningful.