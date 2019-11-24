No cuts
Is there anyone on the Haverhill City Council who will cut the budget? Even the mayor has added more expenses. I read the 93-page report, which needs some red lines drawn and items cut — not to mention everyone and their brother who comes up to the podium to petition for a “worthy cause” as members of the council make like a line of bobblehead dolls approving every one. Tax rates are not fair, since those in apartments pay less than homeowners. But heaven forbid a homeowner wants the freedom of using their house as an AirBnB.
Mouthpiece media
Are you kidding about searching Google for “the most honest news source?" Consider that Google is the same company that works hand-in-hand with the Chinese communists to suppress and alter searches there. I trust them as much as I trusted President Obama smirking, "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor." The closest thing to an unbiased news outlet is the One America News Network. Everything else, including the worthless clowns at Fox News, is a haven for Democratic mouthpieces.
Who to believe
It is a crime to lie to Congress, the FBI or federal prosecutors while under oath. This is why Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and others have been convicted and sent to jail (or will be sent there soon). How many times have we heard President Trump say "no quid pro quo?” On Wednesday, Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union, who also led aid negotiations with Ukraine, said there was, in fact, a quid pro quo. Who do you believe? A man who knows he will go to jail if he lies, or one who lies more than he tells the truth?
Hire the Hillies
Maybe the teachers and staff in our schools will begin to hear the truth at School Committee meetings with the election of Toni Sapienza Donais. The gang of four has been singing “Kumbaya” while most if not all new administrators have come from Salem, Massachusetts, and are former associates of the superintendent. After being raised and educated in Haverhill, few of us are apparently capable of promotion. The staff is singing that old tune, “All we are saying, is give Hillies a chance.”
Highway pro quo
All states are renumbering their highway exit signs - subsidized by, and under duress from, the federal government. According to the Federal Highway Administration: “If a state or local government has failed to comply substantially with any provision … and the state fails to take corrective action within 60 days from the date of receipt of notification of noncompliance, future Surface Transportation Program apportionments will be withheld until appropriate corrective action has been taken.” Sounds like a quid pro quo to me.
Rejected twice
If your vehicle does not pass inspection, Massachusetts should allow you to go to another inspection station, not the same one, at no charge after you've made the required repairs. Forcing you to return to the station that originally gave the rejection is a great incentive for phony repair rejects, as happened to me twice. I went to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and the station only got a slap on the hand.
Move the market
Now that the farmers market is over for the year, maybe it’s time to reconsider where it is held. The upper level of the parking deck is the perfect spot — more room for parking, for vendors, and for businesses on Merrimack Street. The week after the farmers market finished, the A-1 Deli was full of people, more than they ever had during the market. The deck is not used on Saturdays, as the only thing open around there is the blood clinic at Pentucket Medical Associates, and patients use that building’s parking lot. Let's rethink this and make the farmers market bigger and better.