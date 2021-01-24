Missed opportunity
If former President Donald Trump made congressional term limits a real campaign issue -- he tepidly supported them, like all candidates -- he'd have been sworn into his second term this week. Instead he cozied up to career politicians like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate President Pro Tee Chuck Grassley, and he backed off term limits. How'd that work out for him?
Good standing
During its last week, President Donald Trump's administration set up incoming President Joe Biden for success combating COVID-19. Nationally the seven-day average of new cases is down, and the number of vaccines administered in a single day reached 1 million, making it easy for Biden to hit his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.
Illegal turns
Why are we still dodging cars making illegal turns out of the Dunkin in Ward Hill ?
Plaza patrols
What's so hard about police patrolling the lots of Haverhill's shopping plazas for illegally parked cars, cars illegally parked in handicapped spots, crs parked on the crosswalks for store entrances, and even cars left in fire lanes while their owners go into the stores? What do we have to do to get people to do their jobs?
Street sweeping
With the winter on a slow snow schedule, why aren't all the streets and curbs cleaned? Does the city of Haverhill not have two street sweepers? Why are they not being used now, as cars are supposed to be on one side of the street? We have the machines, why not use them?
Executive action
President Joe Biden promised to unite Americans. Why, then, did he issue so many executive orders going against the will of half the country? He issued far more executive orders in the first week of his presidency than his predecessors. Sounds more like my-way-or-the-highway to me.
Super-spreaders
How did the government find out that the transformation of the U.S. Capitol into a police state last week became a COVID-19 super-spreader event for first responders in the National Guard? During the Black Live Matters protests and riots that were far more deadly, state governments forbade authorities from even asking if the hundreds of new COVID-19 victims were part of the riots. Why the double standard?
New flag
A big thank you to the Methuen police for replacing the torn flag at their station. Remember, there are still many patriots out there. Good luck and stay safe.
Fewer tests
A new testing regimen, which will use fewer cycles for COVID-19 testing, will also mean fewer positive tests -- which will fudge the numbers. People will think that we are beating the virus. We will actually be cooking the books -- the Democrats' way of doing things.
Dog park
Since when did the Donovan Park playground on Andover Street in South Lawrence become a dog park? Every day men bring dogs that relieve themselves in the park. They don't pick up after them. I can no longer bring my grandchildren there. It's disgusting.
Mask-makers
Every Democratic politician who demands that we wear masks has now been caught not wearing a mask. They're hypocrites. No one wants to wear a mask, not even the people who swear that doing so is a matter of life and death.