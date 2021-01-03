Blame the virus
We read daily that people are blaming Gov. Charlie Baker for our economy woes. They blame either President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden for our vaccine woes. How about we act intelligent and blame the real culprit -- COVID-19. Yes, mistakes have been made in the handling of this pandemic, but it is a pandemic. The virus is killing people worldwide and disrupting lives and economies across the globe. If you want to be angry, be angry at this horrid virus. Can we just stop so much anger toward one another? God bless.
Mayhem
Why is it that the far-right refuses to push back on the mayhem that President Donald Trump is pushing this country into? It's been proven many times over that there was no fraud in the election. Trump lost and now he lies every day, trying to kill our democracy.
Hazardous duty
I was a Methuen poll worker in Methuen in November, putting my own health at risk. I had a longer day, and no extra stipend for this duty. Teachers and poll workers should have gotten an extra stipend as well. It's not fair.
Corporate profit
Sen. Bernie Sanders stood in front of the Senate showing a chart of the millions of dollars that Amazon made. I guess he has no idea of how a huge company that supplies products to millions of people can possibly make that much money. No, big companies are a no-no to the Sanders of the voting world. Yet, there was no chart showing the millions of dollars his senator friends have made in the course of their terms. Where is that one?
Signs of hope
Thanks to all in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and surrounding areas in Lawrence who decorated their homes for Christmas. It gave us hope during this difficult year. Wishing a happy, healthy near year for all.
City's woes
This is Methuen: A police officer mishandles evidence. The police chief suspends him for 270 days. An arbitrator finds the officer "incompetent" but reduces his suspension to 60 days with back pay and overtime. The officer is then elected union president. Meanwhile, the police chief gets suspended with pay following a scathing report by the inspector general, then gets $1,500 in COVID-19 hazard pay.
Unfair payment
Mayor Neil Perry of Methuen approved a $1,500 COVID-19 stipend for city workers but excluded teachers. However, he gave it to police Chief Joseph Solomon, who makes more than $300,000 a year. It's totally unfair.
Teachers too
Methuen teachers should share in the money received from the CARES Act. The mayor should revisit his decision in this matter. All employees deserve a stipend, even if the amount has to be reduced. At least the city would be showing the respect that all city employees deserve.
Prosecutor
A special prosecutor should be appointed in the Hunter Biden investigation. President-elect Joe Biden says he will not interfere with his attorney general or the Department of Justice in the investigation of his son. How are we expected to believe this?
Draconian measure
Blame the coronavirus? The last I checked, COVID-19 isn’t forcing draconian unconstitutional measures that clearly aren’t working. A family member of mine is a survivor of COVID-19 but he lost his job due to the governor and now he can’t make ends meet. Take off your blindfolds.
Hazards faced
How do city employees in Methuen get hazard pay? City Hall is open by appointment only. Meanwhile the School Department's cafeteria workers, custodians, technical personnel and teachers have been working since this started. They have gone above and beyond on a daily basis. Mayor Neil Perry dropped the ball on this.