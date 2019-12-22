Time to move
If you listen to the caustic, mean comments made about the president, look no further than the leadership of the Democratic City Committee in Haverhill. Their most insulting remarks are the reason I’ve left the party after many active years. Like or dislike the president, the rhetoric is toxic. So are the attitudes of those here in Haverhill who are allegedly good and decent people. If you listen to such hate, you can easily deduce why our city is unraveling with assaults in and around schools, drugs everywhere and gangs in many neighborhoods. Yes, the hatred fuels the drastic rise in poverty along with the demise of schools. Keep the pot shops coming, spread the message of hate, keep ignoring reality.
Like it is
I agree with the submitter of “Step back.” We should look at President John F. Kennedy, who had many affairs. And, as with many of our past presidents, his speeches were, as the writer notes, “inspirational.” I for one will take someone like President Trump who doesn't pretend to be someone he isn’t, accepts his shortcomings, tells it as it really is, and gets the nasty job of president done for us — and for free, as well.
Support the trooper
Well, The Eagle-Tribune has shown its true lack of support for law enforcement. A state trooper is attacked by a box cutter wielding criminal and defends himself by shooting his attacker. So, the front page news is about the poor paralyzed autistic 18-year-old with no history of violence who was on his lunch break? If he wants sympathy, look it up in the dictionary. What about Trooper Steve Torosian, who was doing his job keeping citizens safe? What about what he’s going through?
Bad choice
Here we go, Mayor-elect Neil Perry has not been sworn in yet and already concerns are popping up. Why do you think Jana DiNatale didn’t run for another term on the School Committee? Maybe it was because she was primed for her position as the new mayor’s chief of staff. They know it violates the City Charter, yet they're trying every which way to get around it. She did a poor job on the School Committee, and now we may be stuck with someone who has no clue in the mayor’s office. Good luck, Methuen.
A sad day
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was so smug when she hit the gravel and announced that the president was impeached. If a Democrat wins the election, the stock market will go down, we’ll pay more to support illegal immigrants, our taxes will go up, and taxpayers will end up paying for health care for all. What a sad day for this country.
Union interference
In September 2019, Teamster's Local 633 sent a "not so nice" letter to the Timberlane Regional School Board, according to Chairman Shawn O'Neil. It ordered the board to strike the Timberlane administrators’ benefits discussion from the agenda. Then, this past week, the Andover Education Association (another teachers union, but really an administrators union) inserts itself into a dispute between two members, both teachers, about a hostile work environment at South Elementary School. The union is again petitioning to suppress information and usurp the power of school leaders. How much more of the power- and money-hungry unions running our schools will we tolerate?