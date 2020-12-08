Risky behavior
In response to "Tough medicine," no treatment or hospitalization for those who don't follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and wear masks? Last time I checked, many people have risky behaviors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, etc. These aren’t recommended practices but people make individual choices, and no one is denied medical care for any conditions arising from them. To suggest otherwise is unconscionable.
Unsolved
Watch for a dramatic increase in unsolved robberies if photo recognition technology is banned. Solving crime with fingerprints is a thing of the past, or for fools.
Diagnosis
Many people wonder why President Donald Trump list the election. As a Republican, my answer is Trump himself. He's been such a nasty person and broken so many laws that I voted for Joe Biden. Hopefully in the future, the GOP will return to greatness.
Good fight
I am so thankful for Methuen City Councilors D.J. Beauregard, James McCarty, Steve Saba and Mike Simard. People from surrounding towns can’t believe the shenanigans and goings-on at the Police Department for so long. Most astonishing is how hard it appears to be to make the changes that everyone knows we need and want. Other than these four councilors, I can’t see that anyone is doing anything to make the changes the taxpayers are calling for. Thanks to them for fighting the good fight.
Skip the commercials
Regarding the recent comment about television commercials, a simple way to avoid them is to record your program. About 15 to 20 minutes after starting it, you can watch your show. When a commercial comes on, just fast forward until the program returns. When the program ends, delete the whole thing. I record everything I watch, even sporting events.
Closed down
I want to feel sorry for the bar, restaurant, gym and salon owners being unconstitutionally closed or restricted. But in all of the states where that's happening, Joe Biden was just elected by massive margins, as were state and local Democrats. It's hard to feel bad for people in Massachusetts, New York and California who are electing the very Democrats trying to turn the rest of the country into unlivable tyrannies.
Attempted coup
The sitting president is trying to steal the election, and his party tacitly approves. This is an attempted coup. His party, which has been building to this for years, will go down in history with other authoritarian disasters.
No cars
Police need to keep their cars off the Methuen rail trail for patrols. Ride bikes or go on foot, like the rest of us.
Good press
The story on the Central Catholic High School graduate who works as an assistant press secretary was awesome. I loved it. The heartless person who complained needs help, and I hope they get it.
Unmasked
I wish I could say I'm surprised by the number of COVID-19 cases in Haverhill. I was at the grocery store recently, and a large number of people had their masks pulled below their nose. Some wore them just under their chin, not even covering their mouths.
COVID-19 hysteria
Too many Americans are panicking because of media hysteria. They rush to the hospital for mild symptoms of COVID-19. Politicians panic and shut down the economy, making a horrible mistake. Most people who get COVID-19 have mild, flulike symptoms.
To the basement
We few Americans who still read history books just commemorated the attack on Pearl Harbor. Had the generation that just elected Joe Biden been on hand in 1941, we'd be preparing to hide in our basements until World War II went away or someone else solved it for us.