Late endorsement
Well, it took long enough for President Barack Obama to finally endorse his former vice president, Joe Biden. I’m sure Biden didn’t even realize Obama that hadn’t endorsed him until now since he has no concept of time. This should be an easy victory for President Trump.
Signed checks
President Donald Trump has delayed stimulus checks from being mailed so that the checks can be reprinted with his name on them. It was a non-partisan bill that provided for those checks.
Mandatory masks
I agree with the contributor of “Late to Change.” I just returned from grocery shopping in Haverhill, and I could not believe how many employees were not wearing face coverings. Masks should be mandatory for anyone interacting with the public, including all cashiers and baggers. These large chain stores can well afford to supply masks to their employees.
Contact tracing
I’m glad to see Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has done the right thing and started contact tracing to help Massachusetts trace the coronavirus outbreak. He is an independent thinker and does not follow the ill-informed advice of President Donald Trump. Massachusetts is lucky to have him.
Safe endorsement
How cowardly of former President Barack Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to endorse Joe Biden when there are no other candidates. No risk there. Warren has forgotten that she was soundly rejected in the primaries and suffered the humiliation of coming in third in her own state. Her wildly hysterical progressive policies are not in tune with the American people. Her opinion, her endorsement, are clearly of no interest and no value.
Passing blame
Like President Donald Trump, China downplayed COVID-19. Unlike Trump, they took major steps to control it. Trump is still telling lies and blaming the states. Now he’s blaming the World Health Organization and withholding funds it badly needs to fight this virus.
Unmasked
If we’re going to leave the Haverhill stadium open for walking, please be sure to wear a mask. I saw people walking without masks who were sneezing and coughing with no protection or covering their mouths. Please have some respect and consideration for others.
Funds withheld
President Donald Trump won’t contribute to the World Health Organization because he believes the doctors and scientists were too slow in recognizing the start of the pandemic.
China links
The contributor of “China connection" suggests that Joe Biden has connections to China without giving any examples or references. The Trump family's connections to China, meanwhile, are extensive and well-documented. Ivanka Trump has several dozen registered trademarks in China whose approval were expedited almost immediately upon father’s election. Meanwhile, all of Trump's campaign paraphernalia was manufactured in China. Next, at the height of the impeachment hearings, Trump publicly asked China to investigate Biden. Finally, just as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading to the U.S., Trump facilitated sending 17.8 tons of personal protection equipment to China that is now not available for us.
Have fun
Regarding the comment "Ignored it,” I guess the contributor conveniently forgot that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was encouraging people to go out and have fun with friends while knowing that there was a virus, or that the mayor of New York was encouraging people to live it up and not worry.
Secure vote
So, let me get this straight, Democrats who’ve been telling us online voting is too insecure (even though we all know online banking, tax filing and commerce is more secure than ever) now tell us our entire election systems should be migrated to the U.S. mail by November? If there’s anything on the planet less secure and more prone to fraud than the internet, it is the postal system. Maybe that's the point?
Indifferent
My wife and I are retired and wintering in Florida. We just went to our local chain grocery wearing homemade masks and gloves. To our surprise, about three-quarters of those in the store were not wearing face masks and had no intention of keeping social distancing guidelines. Many just walked around like they owned the place and were immune. People just don't get it.