Extra pork
Why do we allow Congress to play shell games? If the intent and need is to pass legislation to help Americans during a pandemic, then why add so much "pork" to the bill? They must hope no one's watching or reporting.
Obscene bill
The House wrote a 5,000-page bill in one weekend? And the Senate read it in one day? And the reviews were over 90% positive in both houses? It's more likely that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat on the bulk of this deal while Americans wallowed, waiting to get her pal, President-elect Joe Biden back into office, then the two parties bought off each other's support with more pork. What an absolute obscenity this bill and our elected federal officials are.
Litter bugs
To the slobs who toss their beer cans along Salem Street in Methuen every year, eventually we are going to see you and turn you in to the cops.
New Grinch
I hear they're having auditions for "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." I'm not sure who would be better at playing the Grinch, Gov. Charlie Baker or Dr. Anthony Fauci. They’re both already good at acting and reversing roles from day to day.
New scapegoat
It will be a quick, awkward shift after Jan. 20 when the left-wing media and horrible Democratic governors and mayors in failed states like California, Massachusetts and New York no longer have a presidential scapegoat for their horrible records on COVID-19, economic growth, public schools and urban management. Now who will they blame for failures in leadership?
Far and wide
Rumor has it that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is in the running for labor secretary. You know President Donald Trump drained the swamp when President-elect Joe Biden has to look outside of Washington, D.C., to import corrupt politicians.
Poor excuse
It seems the U.S. Postal Service has jumped on board like other companies using COVID-19 as an excuse for poor service. The post office had poor service before COVID-19 and will long after it's handled.
Scared people
Most businesses are shut down or limited in the number of people they can serve. This pandemic has given rise to a cottage industry in masks. Keep the people captive and scared.
Political pork
I guess all of the politicians who wanted President Donald Trump to sign the COVID-19 relief bill had no problem with all the pork. If you'd gotten rid of all the pork, there would be no problem giving each American citizen $2,000. How many paychecks did the politicians miss out on?
Wrong message
Massachusetts must be the laughing stock of the country, with these billboard messages about masks and coal on Christmas. Maybe the great leaders of the state should wake up and post messages about texting and driving. It seems like everyone does that nowadays.
Different decor
With all that's happening in the world today, it was such a treat to see Andover all lit up downtown. Too bad there wasn't a single decoration or light in downtown Lawrence. Whatever happened to all the beautiful decorations from years ago?
Prosecution is next
I'm glad to see the inspector general looking into the Methuen Police Department and documenting the bad actors who were bent on stealing from the taxpayers. Now I hope the attorney general takes notice. We should contact Maura Healy’s office and demand the prosecution of the wrongdoers.