Wide search
I sincerely hope the two finalists for police chief of Methuen are great candidates. My concern is that, once again, a wide search extends all the way to Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire.
Benefits increase
Now that the Biden administration has determined the recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get a 25% increase, since there’s no one home to soak the beans or make the stew, will Social Security recipients be given the same consideration? Or will the usual 1% to 2% cost of living adjustment be considered enough? I think I know the answer. Let’s see how it plays out and vote accordingly.
Overgrowth
I wish towns and property owners would trim back bushes and trees that are encroaching on sidewalks and the shoulders of busy roads. Sidewalks should be wide enough for at least two people to walk, side by side, but they are reduced to single file by the overgrowth. This causes walkers, runners, young bike riders, those pushing children in strollers and people walking animals into the road. It is incredibly unsafe and easily fixed.
Serious trouble
After President Joe Biden's been in office seven months, people finally agree that the country is in serious trouble with him in charge. He needs to be removed now. His approval rating is under 39% and dropping. He is an awful president.
Pickup trucks
I never realized what jerks pickup truck drivers can be until my truck broke down and I had to drive my wife’s sedan. Talk about “macho” syndrome. It’s so true that we learn by walking in someone else’s shoes.
Freethinker
I've long been a fan of Rep. Seth Moulton, and I'm proud he went to Kabul. I didn't elect him to obey House Speaker Nancy Pelosi but to provide a check on the executive branch. Desk jockeys at the State Department might be mad, but I'm glad we have an independent thinker.
Euphemism
"Over the horizon” is the foreign policy equivalent of "modern monetary theory.” They cover up horrible, self-destructive policies with three-syllable pap. It’s the classic "lipstick on a pig" practice that’s an old game in the Potomac swamp.
Freelancers
The New York Post reports a group of “highly trained U.S. military veterans has been secretly rescuing hundreds of allied operatives from Afghanistan — volunteering over fears those allies would otherwise be left for dead." Don't let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, The Eagle-Tribune or CNN hear about this. They would lecture us about how irresponsible these people are picking up slack for our incompetent federal leadership, like they did when Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer went on a much-needed, off-the-books fact-finding mission.
Trusted Taliban
The president and his administration are trusting the Taliban for help in the Afghanistan withdrawal. This is group that supported the people who attacked us on Sept. 11. Unbelievable.
Biden’s supporters
Ideologues who still support President Joe Biden, despite all the evidence of his incompetence and the avoidable loss of life in Afghanistan due to his stubborn ignorance, should stop talking. They can continue the tantrums that inflicted Biden upon us in the first place, but they shouldn't do it while an angry country watches its best and brightest be needlessly sacrificed, its children saddled with debt and its international prestige evaporate. We don't really want to hear from them now. They can speak up after we replace this inept president.
Suppress votes
Maybe it's time to rethink this voter suppression thing. Anyone who is surprised by what President Joe Biden has done probably shouldn't cast a ballot, and anyone who approves of it is clearly disturbed.