Better off
I can't believe someone wrote that people are crawling over glass to get former President Donald Trump back into office. I guarantee that if you asked 1,000 people of all shapes, sizes and colors, they would confirm life has been better without him. I am happy to pay extra to have him out.
Party loyalty
The Republicans who are siding with Democrats are not Republicans, they are "Republican in name only." They are disgraceful and should join the Democratic Party, which is also disgraceful.
Distortion
Finally, the Republican Party has a clear platform: The House GOP kicked Rep. Liz Chaney from her leadership post for telling the truth regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Their own members say the attack the U.S. Capitol was more like a tour. It seems obvious that their platform is about distortion.
Who's honest?
It’s nice to see the mask mandate being lifted for fully vaccinated people. My question is, how can one be certain that those not wearing masks are being honest about their vaccinations? I am fully vaccinated but will continue to wear a mask in crowds. You can never be too careful.
No vaccine
Just imagine where we would be right now, and how many more people would've died, if we all refused the COVID-19 vaccine. People refusing the vaccine are being undeservedly protected by those of us who care enough about our health and that of others.
Village upbringing
In 1942, my father, a non-management employee at Arlington Mills, lived in the Aberdeen Apartments in Shawsheen Village in Andover with his new bride. After seven years, he moved his family of three to Lawrence. During those wonderful seven years, he commuted by bus to his job as a low-level wool sorter. For me, his daughter, now 78, I am thankful for the opportunity to have lived in Andover. I have many fond memories of going to St. Augustine School, ice skating at Sacred Heart School, tap dancing lessons at Abbot Academy, ice cream at the Spa, being a Brownie and the independence of riding the bus to school. As I have reminisced over the years, I am forever grateful to have lived in Shawsheen Village. The experience shaped my life.
Buzzword
Last summer Mayor James Fiorentini promised to diversify City Hall. Two recent opportunities to do so, hiring a fire chief and deputy police chief, were instead filled by white men. Fiorentini's failure to keep promises is glaringly obvious. In Haverhill diversity is just an election buzzword.
Calling card
Unless you are OK with me showing up at your place and urinating on your lawn, walk your dog in the street and keep if off of my lawn. Thank you.
Dining tips
The reader who doesn't like the price hikes at restaurants and has decided that servers will now get smaller tips as a result apparently never worked in the industry. The prices aren't the servers' fault. And how about all those months that restaurants were closed? Does the reader not see what's happening with the economy? If someone can't afford to tip appropriately for good service, maybe they should stay home and cook a meal of their own.
Royal refugees
I don't have any problem accepting actual refugees into our country. But do we really need to allow Prince Harry and his starlet wife into the country?
No smoking
Aren’t Methuen's school properties smoke-free zones? Doesn't that include bus drivers?
Gas lines
I have relatives down south who waited three hours to get gas. I’m sure they would crawl on their knees to get former President Donald Trump back into office.
Not stimulated
Hey, federal government, thanks for my stimulus check. It should just about cover all the inflation caused by these stimulus checks.