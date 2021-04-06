'Killer' dog
To the "Rhetorical flourish" contributor, unfortunately the commenter about the White House dog speaks the truth. I’m not a supporter of President Donald Trump, but over his four years, how many erroneous lies did the left spew? I lost count, that’s for sure. If it was Trump's dog, the media would have nicknamed him “Killer”.
Taking credit
Democrats finally allowed restaurants to reopen, but only did so kicking and screaming, and the retail and hospitality sectors showed massive job gains this quarter. Now Democrats are taking credit? Unbelievable.
Misled legislature
A passage written by Ralph Ketcham in his biography of the chief architect of the U.S. Constitution was prescient. Describing James Madison, Ketcham wrote, he "never doubted that great care would be needed to prevent domination of the general government by a misled or selfish majority in the legislature." Apparently an even greater amount of care than what was instilled during the 1787 Constitutional Convention was necessary.
Still opposed
The Associated Press reported in this paper how the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts and the Boston Teachers Union -- the de facto oligarchy of the commonwealth -- oppose opening schools, still. They got their massive $1.9 trillion bailout disguised as a COVID-19 relief bill. They got reduced class sizes. They got vaccines for teachers. And they still say it's too soon to go back to school? When will it be time to go to back to school? Try late June, just as their annual three-month summer vacation begins.
Pitch in
A challenge is going around Haverhill to clean up the city. Why aren't people cleaning up in front of their businesses? Why aren't poorly behaved children picking up trash in the school yards? Every business could spend 10 minutes each day cleaning up the trash around them. It's not a hard job.
Hold fire
I think 7:42 on a Sunday morning is a little early and disrespectful to be using a gun range. How about giving Plaistow residents the break of a peaceful morning?
Hidden crisis
The Biden administration is doing everything it can to stop the media from discovering the true nature of the border crisis.
Track rules
Rules are clearly spelled out at the only entrance to the Sapienza Memorial Track in Haverhill. Still, there's easily five dogs, not to mention scooters, skateboards and bicycles that gouge the brand new surface. Yet, you cannot say anything about these transgressions lest you be attacked.
Former council
As I watch the Methuen City Council meeting and listen to Chairman Steven Saba criticize the actions of the council of 2017, does he think we've all forgotten the fact he supported a member of said council for mayor?
Untested
You've been wearing masks for a year, washing your hands generously and staying away from your grandkids. Here's what our government is doing at the border: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently confirmed the agency has released migrants into the United States without testing them for COVID-19.
Political strikeout
I’ve had it with the left and its cancel culture. They've now messed with baseball as a political tool in their undoing of America. I’ve loved baseball since I was 6. I’m now 66 and will change my political party and never vote for a Democrat again.
Passing blame
If President Donald Trump was still running the vaccine program, states would have to fend for themselves, just like they did when this pandemic started, with no funds or help from the federal government. He'd be blaming governors for the problem.