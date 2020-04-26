Speak out
If you can’t make one of those freedom rallies, put a sign on your lawn or in your windows. You’ll do it for politicians, do this much for yourself. It’s your First Amendment right. Think about it, but not for too long, you may lose it.
COVID-19 deaths
Why aren’t local news stations reporting the 41 known deaths at Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services in Lawrence? The Eagle-Tribune is the only place that has reported this. The public should be aware.
Offending smells
Those who don’t like open burning because of the smoke should also remember those affected when women or men overdo their perfume and cologne and go out in public.
Not coming back
We remain fixated on the human cost of COVID-19, as is only natural. But as always happens in times of social calamity, there will be some serious economic culling of the herd. Companies that adjust to the “new normal” will survive and even thrive, reorienting offerings to new service models (which were taking shape even before the pandemic). Others that do not adapt but instead "wait for the storm to pass,” thinking we are going back to a time before the digital transformation of today and a time before demand for broadly available consumer delivery services, will likely not come back. It’s simple economics: Resources gravitate to the places where society most values them.
Gloveless
I’m glad to see fast food chain employees behind plexiglass shields in the drive-through. However, I’m not glad when I see them not wearing gloves. They take your money or your debit cards then hand back your card or your change. Then they hand you your food in a paper bag without gloves. Do they wear gloves when they put your food into those bags?
Permission not needed
I read in the paper that the Haverhill Board of Health will graciously “allow” parades, otherwise known as traffic. I don’t need their permission to drive down a street and sound my horn to greet a neighbor. The rampant overreach is real. As long as everyone blindly complies with ridiculous, unconstitutional restrictions, these petty dictators will remain intoxicated and empowered to continue this foolishness.
Don’t have to
After reading the answer that the author of “Unmasked” got from grocery store employees after asking why they weren’t wearing masks, it’s easy to understand why this virus is killing so many people. Not wearing masks because they ”don’t have to” is a 9-year-old’s answer. Great role models and selfish adults, they should move to Georgia so they can go out after work and get a tattoo that says, ”I don’t have to.”
Derision
It’s funny that Georgia, Florida and Colorado all kicked off "soft openings" last week, but of the three, only Florida and Georgia were actively attacked and mocked by the media. Could it be because Colorado has a Democratic governor and the other two are Republicans?
Jobless benefit
I am a front-line worker and earn nowhere near what some people are making from unemployment benefits. Can someone explain why they are entitled to more than what they were making while employed? Give them what they were making and nothing exra.
Fauci’s star
How long before Trump removes Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House’s daily COVID-19 briefing, now that he’s openly disagreeing with more testing, going against what the experts tell him? It’s like his removing Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, for opposing widespread use of an unproven drug that Trump was pushing.