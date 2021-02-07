Deeper causes
Democrats who pretend that what occurred on Jan. 6 was the result of one man in Washington, D.C., for four years -- and not the 70- to 80-year-old elitist, entrenched Democratic viceroys inside the Capitol -- are delusional at best. The midterm elections can't get here soon enough, that is, if we still have a country after 20 months of President Joe Biden's executive fiats, court packing and illegitimate omnibus spending bills.
Parking tickets
A recent commenter asks when Lawrence police are going to start towing cars that haven't moved since the storm. I also wonder when they'll tow or ticket those cars that do not abide by the odd/even parking rules. It's no wonder this world is going down the tubes; no one is held accountable for their actions.
Misplaced priorities
It’s too bad Gov. Charlie Baker wasn't torn about the nursing homes. Maybe if he was torn, he wouldn’t have blood on his hands with all of the deaths that happened in them. Maybe they could have been prevented had his priorities about COVID-19 been in the right place.
Party people
Don't go to a Super Bowl party; there's another recommendation sure to be ignored. Personally I planned to go to four Super Bowl parties on Sunday. I'm sure they would all look like my Thanksgiving and Christmas parties did, with lots of friends, food, cheering and celebrating. We'll all be laughing.
Nurse's plea
Thank goodness the post holiday surge is winding down. As a nurse, I was imploring people, please, please, please not to have a Super Bowl party with people outside of their households. Healthcare workers are exhausted, and we need everyone's help.
Clear your car
I saw a great show today in Haverhill. Two cars were stopping at a red light, and all the snow and ice from their roofs slid down and completely covered both windshields. The drivers had to get out with the light turning green and all the cars behind them blowing their horns, to clean off the snow and ice so that they could see. Luckily they weren't traveling down the highway where it would've blown off onto someone else's windshield behind them. Hopefully they learned something at their own expense.
Science and unions
Apparently Democrats are the party of science, except when science is at odds with the teachers unions' shakedown of our government.
Exclusion
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes the Republican Party for what it would rather not admit: It's a party that would prefer that non-whites, non-Christians and others not in its base to just know their place and get out of the way, preferably out of the country.
Distraction
Republicans' defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has nothing to do with her loony embrace of every far-right conspiracy theory she hears. Rather, they love her because she is a useful distraction from what they are actually trying to accomplish -- the destruction of our constitutional democracy.
Elective surgery
My pain is not elective, so why is this surgery considered elective? I and many other people are tired of living life in two-week increments, waiting for our governor to decide our fate.
Avoidance
If you're offended and afraid of people in the North Andover convenience stores not wearing masks, then perhaps you should stay home.