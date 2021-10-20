Act on ordinances
Methuen City Council, enough with the ordinances! Until you can publish an organized list of your ordinances, please stop passing more meaningless legislation.
We all know you pass it so you can pretend you did something that matters, yet none of it ever matters because there is no action.
About stolen votes
The truth about stolen elections is, that’s what the Republicans do. Democrats won the majority seven out of eight times since 1992. Republicans stole 2000 (SCOTUS decision) and 2016 (Russian interference creating false narratives to polarize us).
They’re trying to steal 2020 (insurrection) and preparing to steal 2024 (voter suppression).
Who paid for paving?
I’d like to know if the City of Lawrence paid to do the sidewalk over for the charter school on Pleasant Street, or if the school paid for it.
Hopefully taxpayers didn’t foot the bill. If that’s the case the sidewalks should be done down the whole street.
Of paint and parking
If the city of Haverhill would paint the white lines for parking spaces, more cars could park around town.
Do it the right way so people don’t park in two spaces or 3 inches behind me.
Is this a conspiracy?
Another shooting in Haverhill hidden in the paper on page 7? Who is the paper working for or hiding information for?
Unbelievable $27M rejection
Foolish, frivolous, unfounded vote by New Hampshire’s Executive Council rejecting $27 million in federal funds for vaccination outreach.
The Granite State is the only one in the union to reject funds, and has the lowest vaccination rate of the six New England states.
Democrats need to regain control of the Republican-controlled state Legislature. Vote in 2022.
Oh for quality of life
Why is the quality of life in Haverhill going south ? Loud coffee-can mufflers, loud music from cars, late-night parties, people parking wherever they want even under “no parking anytime”’ signs.
What’s going on? Do we have a functioning police force? Three out of five cars, the driver is using their phone in some way endangering the rest of us.
Even Methuen is dealing with quality of life issues!
Boots to the ground
It is time to take the police out of the cruisers and put them on foot patrols.
Any grocery store has cars abandoned in front of the stores where there are sings reading “no parking, fire lanes.”
Parking is a joke in Haverhill! Drive down Washington and Merrimack streets, cars parked everywhere. I can’t find a spot to go into the diner.