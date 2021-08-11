Track record
Do you trust Republicans for advice about school children and COVID-19? This is the same party that blocked every effort to tighten gun laws after a guy in Connecticut killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders, with an AR-15 style assault rifle. If you think they care about your kids, better think again.
Chief finalists
It was disappointing to read that the three finalists for the Methuen police chief’s job are from Lawrence, Salem, N.H., and Peabody. I was hoping the city was sincere about bringing in someone new and not connected. Salem and Lawrence are right next door and have had involvement with Methuen police over the years, and both of those departments have had their own issues. Methuen taxpayers will be picking up the tab for a mistake made by the Civil Service Commission when it gave Joseph Soleman his job back. We need a chief from far away.
Handouts
Hopefully people notice the hole that Democrats are putting this country into. Yes, money is nice, and so are all the other benefits they want to pass out. But it’s not free; our kids will be paying for this forever. It’s time for the Democrats to go.
No minorities
Am I the only one who’s not surprised there are no minorities among the final three candidates for Methuen police chief?
Biden’s mess
These late-night TV hosts can’t get away from talking about former President Donald Trump because they’re scared to talk about President Joe Biden and the mess he has created at the border, allowing unvaccinated immigrants into the U.S., and then allowing them to spread COVID-19.
National pride
After the NBA players won gold in men’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, they draped themselves in the U.S. flag. I love that. But weren't some of these same players kneeling during our anthem before playing in the NBA?
Public trust
A years-long failure to remediate the mold at Winnekenni Castle while renting it out to unsuspecting customers is an epic violation of the public’s trust. The foundation in charge of the castle needs new leadership.
Poll taxes
I commend Rep. Tram Nguyen for her excellent critique of the Republicans' proposed voter ID law. But she omitted one important point: Unless the non-driver's license IDs are free and easy to obtain, they are technically an unconstitutional poll tax, which was outlawed by the 24th Amendment. Sadly, the Republican-appointed justices on the U.S. Supreme Court forgot about that when they voted to uphold such partisan voter suppression in 2008 (Crawford v. Marion County Election Board).
Coffee time
Is there any chance that the Saturday morning coffee hour at the Old Town Hall in Andover will open again? That was a nice place to get together.
Rat infested
Haverhill wants to build a new animal shelter because the current one is infested with rats. The price tag is being touted as north of $1 million. It would seem we could spend about one tenth of that money to eliminate the possibility of rat infestation while making substantial updates to the current facility. The city can't find the money to make a pedestrian safe on Route 97, which should have been upgraded a century ago. The savings from the animal shelter would be a great place to start the funding for that project.
Unmasking move
Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are doing their utmost to endanger the citizens of their states, especially the children under 12 who aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Threatening to take funds from school districts that are trying to protect students with masking policies is immoral and disgusting.
Trump’s party
I keep hearing Republicans talking about how much better off the party would be without former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Well, more people voted for Trump last year than any other Republican presidential candidate in history, and he just cleaned up at the Conservative Political Action Conference in July with 70% of the straw poll vote. So, maybe we'll keep the party and get rid of all the forever war, bipartisan, hyper-inflation spending Republicans — or as they’re more accurately known, "Democrats.”