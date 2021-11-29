Idea for Methuen firefighter
The town of Methuen should not have to create a position for the female firefighter who won her civil suit. They should demote the one who was appointed wrongfully and have her take that position. Then those responsible for overlooking her should be reprimanded accordingly.
Not again, Methuen
Methuen, again? Can we be done with corruption? No new position! And cut everyone involved to pay for this lawsuit! They all need to go, no matter who they are friends with this time. The same bad actors are still running the city behind the scenes.
A lot of trash
In response to the letter about JRM trash collectors in Methuen. It is not their fault that people do not use trash barrels with covers, or just leave plastic bags at curb. We watched the crows attack the trash at three neighbors and the trash was flying all over. It is the responsibility of homeowners to put the trash curbside properly.
On to the FD
The Mayor cleaned up the Police Department. Now it’s time to clean up the Fire Department. Clean up the City Council too. When will city leaders learn that the departments are not their kingdoms and promotions are meant to go to people who deserve them?
Horrible messsaging
Welcome to America, the land of opportunity, where an underage kid can illegally carry an AK 40 into a protest, kill two people, and get acquitted of any responsibility for the death of those people. Nice life lesson for our kids everywhere. God bless us all.
Continuing education
“Energy 101” needs to take a 200-level course. The U.S. was a net exporter of oil in 2020. It imported the least amount of oil from OPEC in over 60 years. OPEC imports could have gone to zero if the Keystone XL II pipeline had been built.
Move on, winners
I find it funny at best the way folks still want to justify the mess this country is in by bringing up Donald Trump. From oil prices, betrayal of our troops, to the open border. You won! Stop! Trump is gone. Now enjoy the pablum you have been fed by the puppet masters.
Loved ‘Mama Mia!’
I had a wonderful afternoon at the Collins Center in Andover. “Mama Mia!” was fantastic. All the High School cast member were great — better Broadway. And these young adults have to perform with masks! What troopers.
Power to stop crime
While I sympathize with victims of crime everywhere, American cities are welcoming more of it with their foolish election of defund-the-police city leaders, and prosecutors who are more interested in social experiments than doing their actual jobs. Stop voting so foolishly and perhaps your cities will be safe sometime in the future. If the voting patters in America’s cities don’t change, neither will the crime patterns which will continue to spike.