Leave her alone
To Neil Perry’s gang: The election is over, Perry is mayor, and Jennifer Kannan is no longer a candidate. She served the city well and is now enjoying her grandchildren. There is no Kannan crew. Leave her alone. Let's see how the new guy does — including his staff choices.
Whom to trust
If the contributor of “Fake photos” believes all Republicans cannot be trusted and should not be elected, you must believe that all Democrats walk around with halos on their heads. You also must live on Mars.
Vote for whom?
I don't believe Haverhill should elect leaders by wards. We don't even have voting precincts by wards. Because of extreme Gerrymandering in Haverhill, I live across the street from two schools where voting occurs but I cannot vote in either. Instead I vote three miles away. So, under this plan, we'd vote for “neighborhood representation,” but where would they really be from? Would they represent our street or our voting “neighborhood”? What good would that serve?
Never changes
During the Methuen mayor’s race, I gave Neil Perry the nickname, “Pollard’s Puppet Perry.” Now, it’s “Pollard’s Puppet Mayor Perry.” Methuen will never change. I wish the voters drained the swamp here when they had the chance.
Mayoral interview
Watching our mayor sit there, over the cigar shop in New Hampshire, smiling while a self-aggrandizing pseudo-journalist trashes our elected officials, is nauseating. Why does Methuen's mayor associate himself and our city with this?
Cuts both ways
The author of the letter, “Writers should edit themselves,” in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune appears to direct her ire at only those who espouse a conservative viewpoint. There is no mention of the Greek chorus of liberal contributors who on an almost weekly basis have near-article length letters published that routinely savage all those who take positions opposite to theirs, often in a personal, vindictive tone. I agree that writers should ground their positions in facts. It would seem that self-editing cuts both ways.
Outrage over Iran
I appreciate when you defend President Obama over a fake photo that was retweeted. Please do the same for President Trump. But, then, you would have to do it all the time, between photos and words attributed to him. So, Obama never shook hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, but he did speak to him and orchestrated $1.7 billion going to Iran that the U.S. supposedly owed. He also gave relief for sanctions. And here we are, still protecting most of the world from Iran’s state-sponsored terrorism, using sanctions to try to get Iran to change. Will the next Democrat in the White House do the same as Obama? Have you ever spoken to an Iranian who has lived in the evil dictatorship where the government tortures and kills citizens for trying to live as we do here? How about the liberals be outraged over that?
What’s at stake
One of the most amusing things about the protests in Iran is how they expose the complete foolishness of Democrats. The Iranian people could, and likely will, pay with their lives for standing up against the mullahs. Compare that with the American left ranting about "Trump the dictator" and marching for whatever the cause of the moment happens to be. Nothing will happen to them — absolutely nothing.
Against U.S.
One of the goals that the Trump administration has advocated is regime change in Iran. Anti-government protests recently were seen as encouraging. However, President Trump's assassination of Iran's top general has united, not divided, the population against the U.S.