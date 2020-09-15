Pay him
Methuen City Councilors Mike Simard, Steven Saba, James McCarty and D.J. Beauregard should shut up and stop asking questions about police Chief Joe Solomon. Just see to it that he receives the $375,000 annual salary he is owed.
Known danger
Now we know, by his own words, that President Donald Trump knew in January how dangerous COVID-19 is. You have to wonder why he held big rallies and mocked people for wearing masks and social distancing, knowing all that time it would spread? Who would do that?
Deserved refund
Wake up, taxpayers of Massachusetts. Your local taxes were not properly spent on school maintenance, and now your state and federal tax payments are being spent on routine maintenance needs that have been neglected by elected officials for the decades. You deserve a refund.
No consequences
In March 2014, the hard drives and emails of Lois Lerner and her staff were wiped, including backups, in violation of preservation orders and subpoenas. No one went to jail or was fired. In 2016, Hillary Clinton used a program to scrub the private email server she used as secretary of state, which was part of an FBI investigation. James Comey elected to not prosecute. Now we find that the staff of special counsel Robert Mueller, who should have been the last player in the Russia hoax saga, deleted records from federally owned cell phones. There will be no charges or firings. Why do rioters keep rioting? The same reason swamp dwellers keep obstructing justice: There are no consequences.
Discredited
A recent Atlantic magazine article, "Trump: Americans who died in war are 'losers’ and ‘suckers,'" has been taken as truth by Joe Biden and his supporters. No one who was actually there has verified it, and others including Trump-hater John Bolton say it didn't happen as claimed.
Fraudulent ballot
I'm firmly against mail-in ballots. They've proven to be fraudulent, yet the secretary of state says they are safe.
Slow mail
What's happening to the mail delivery in Salem, N.H.? I have not had one piece of mail delivered in three days. That’s not normal. I have relatives in Methuen who get the same items from different retailers that I get, and they've been receiving it OK.
New crosswalk
Way to go, Methuen. There's now a crosswalk with lights from the senior complex, so the smokers living in that smoke-free property can walk over and smoke in my neighborhood. How about some crosswalks where they're needed -- across busy streets for school children?
Treating Israel
After the way President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden treated Israel, and the way President Donald Trump is treating Israel now, how on earth could any Jewish American vote for Biden in 2020? Not in good conscience, that's for sure. It's a betrayal of the Jewish state, which barely survived the Obama-Biden years and now has historic normal relations with two Middle Eastern countries, and its capitol is finally recognized 71 years later as Jerusalem.
Shouting insults
While I agree with ending racism, I do not agree with Black Lives Matter protesters who stand outside a hospital shouting insults toward police as two of their own are fighting for their lives. That is why a majority of people are turned off by those protesters.
Masked officers
How can a police officer enforce the mask law when they do not wear one? It happened at an accident scene on South Broadway on Sunday. No one involved in the accident or looking on had masks. One police officer had his, and all firefighters who responded also wore masks. But it was alarming to see a police officer directing traffic and interacting with citizens with no mask.
Ballot tracker
Two weeks prior to the elections, I mailed my ballot and my husband's ballot. I gave it straight to an employee at the post office. My husband's ballot was received and counted but mine never was. My vote was never counted. Make sure you track your ballot: www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/
Line of succession
From what I see, Joe Biden cannot complete a four-year term as president due to health issues. It's clear that his advisers tell him when and what to say. The 25th Amendment says a new president -- the former vice president -- shall nominate a new vice president who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both houses of Congress. Despite what what a previous contributor says, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not automatically become Vice President. But it scares me that our country could be run by Sen. Kamala Harris. Think long and hard before you vote.
Wrong doctors
I had heel spurs for about six months. Andover doctors cured me. President Donald Trump had heels spurs for five years. Where were our fine doctors?