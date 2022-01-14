Feed those in need
Quite often in the newspaper and on Facebook I see Methuen businesses delivering free coffee, donuts, pizza or sandwiches to the Methuen Police Department. They don’t need free food. How about taking care of the homeless in the community instead?
Who is watching?
I’d like to know who polices the police when their personal vehicles have window tint that is so dark you can’t even see into the vehicle.
Enforce winter parking
So after the snow on Saturday there were vehicles parked in the same spot until Monday morning, still covered in snow and with no tickets for parking on the wrong side of the street . Why do we even have alternate parking during the winter if it’s not going to be enforced?
All ego aside
The anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection has come and gone and “the big lie” is still alive courtesy of self-serving so-called Republicans. It might be better for them to reflect on their duty to our country, rather than one man’s ego.
Substitute concept
To “report to work”: School districts are in great need of substitute teachers right now. Work as one for a couple of weeks and see if you still feel the same way.
Voluntarily mask up
To pay people to wear a mask is unethical. They should be fined if they don’t wear a mask. For all of us who have been wearing masks, there is no reward, yet the Haverhill mayor wants to reward those who refuse.
Thanks, Mr. Wayne
Haverhill has lost another icon. Mr. Wayne Hairstylist has closed. We would like to thank him for his years of service and for his kindness. Wayne will be sorely missed. Happy retirement. We love you!
Snow job
So the law in Lawrence says property owners must shovel the sidewalks in front of their house or business. Yet I just drove by the Lawrence land use planner’s office and people are walking in the street because the sidewalks are covered in snow
Crack down on dealers
When are the Methuen police going to do something about drug dealing on the streets of our neighborhoods? We have provided them with license plate numbers, makes and models of cars, dealers and buyers. The same cars are coming onto the same streets and the police do nothing. Neighbors go out and chase them away. Very frustrated.
A bunch of poop
To the writer “pick up after pets”: Your dog should mess on your property, whether you pick it up or not, both liquid and solid. I make sure my dog uses my yard to relieve himself even if I have to stay out a little longer. My dog, my mess!