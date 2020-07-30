Different agenda
I’m not a big fan of Joe Biden and doubt he’ll be an outstanding president. But I do think that Biden, unlike President Donald Trump, will not put his own personal agenda above the lives of thousands of Americans. Hopefully any voter who is appalled by Trump's lack of leadership will tell him, “You’re fired” on Nov. 3.
Peaceful rally
The other day President Donald Trump held a rally and thousands of people came to be part of it. After it was over, they acted civilized and left in an orderly fashion. There was no screaming, no looting, no physical altercations, no fires. It was just a normal everyday occurrence by Republicans.
Cover your nose
COVID-19 spreads through your nose and mouth, since it is a respiratory virus. With this risk to others, why do people not cover their noses with their masks? Not doing so puts others at risk. Intelligent, caring individuals will cover both their mouths and noses. (I went to a local doughnut shop, and nearly every person waiting on customers inside the shop and at the window had their noses uncovered -- and they are working with food.)
Fresh start
Dear angry, academia indoctrinated young people: If you want government to be more representative of your points of view, maybe don't fill up your legislature with 80-year-olds. Maybe support term limits instead of tearing down statues of abolitionists.
Crackdowns
Google employees successfully pressured their employer to pull out of research with the U.S. government last year, but no such pressure was applied to do the same thing regarding the communist dictatorship in China, with which Google continued its research. Now Google employees want the company to stop supporting American police, though I am sure they will eagerly support crackdowns on protesters in Hong Kong, which include the total disappearance of protesters. Why does Google get special protection from our government, again?
At ease
Just a note of gratitude to the staff at Bliss Spa & Salon in North Andover for their extra efforts in making the salon safe for clients. All of the care in having a protocol for securing controlled access to the salon, curtains hung between chairs, individual bins for client materials, and masks and glasses the stylists wore, made me feel at ease. At a time when there has been much controversial guidance for businesses from Gov. Charlie Baker, I hope Bliss continues to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Mayoral TV
What do I have to do to get the local cable access station to stop airing Mayor James Fiorentini all the time? It’s rerunning programs from as far back as November, giving him extensive airtime. If I announce my candidacy for mayor, do I get equal time?
Split classrooms
What do we do with the schools and children in the fall? We cannot have smaller classes, as we would have to hire a lot more teachers. We do not have enough room at the schools either. What about rotating teachers, so children stay in a classroom and the teachers move? What about double sessions, with morning and afternoon classes? Students could split into two groups. We need to get children back to a somewhat normal system, with testing for COVID-19.
History lesson
As the son and grandson of World War II veterans, and a history major who took multiple classes about World War II in college, I’ve been fascinated with how a civilized nation like Germany could lose its collective mind so completely in the 1930s, and how it could be so totally taken in by a divisive snake oil salesman. I could never picture it happening, no matter how many books I read. Then 2020 happened. Now I can picture it.
Plight of cities
Those trapped inside the crumbling societies in our urban areas -- people who were duped by progressive Democrat pied pipers for years -- have my sympathy. However, if they don't change things at the ballot box and keep reelecting the same class of clown as we see in Seattle, Portland, Chicago and Atlanta, they will have nothing but my scorn. I would hope my federal government would starve them of funds until those cities can be rebuilt.
Conceited opponents
I didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but nothing makes me more eager to vote for him now than watching his smarmy, conceited opposition on the internet. We know you hate him. You want establishment elites to rule us all, and we don't care. Just write your thoughts on a napkin and put them in the safe with your trust fund.
Pretending
President Donald Trump keeps blaming China for the coronavirus. But China wasn't in charge of our response, he was. Every other country got it under control, but he was too busy pretending it wasn't real. That's on him.