Routine procedure
So, Mick Mulvaney's comments are more "evidence" to support the left's prepackaged impeachment probe because the U.S. ties strings to foreign aid? That’s been the norm for decades across all administrations. More so, it’s done brazenly with domestic policy. Aid to states - for infrastructure, police grants, education grants, health care funds, etc. - comes with strings attached. How was Obamacare, through which the federal government withheld millions from states not doing what it told them to do, not also a quid pro quo? Or edicts attached to money granted to the MBTA for the Green Line expansion? An argument can be made that this behavior is fundamentally corrupt and should be ended — I’m all for that, end state and foreign aid altogether — but that’s not the argument now being made. It’s just more weaponizing of government against an outsider president.
Good candidate
If Gov. Charlie Baker became an independent, maybe even moderate Democrat, he could become a Massachusetts senator. If he found a good PR firm and developed some charisma, he might even have a shot at president. He stands up to the temperamental, violence-instigating, immoral “Christian” in the White House. He's moderate on abortion. He's a good family man. He believes in holding banks accountable. Change parties, Gov. Baker, and become independent so this liberal can vote for you.
Can’t handle it
A Haverhill High School student, already wearing a GPS monitor from the Department of Youth Services, is accused of shooting someone over drugs. Another Haverhill man is accused of kidnapping a teen, drugging him and keeping him hostage. The funny part is, all the marijuana stores aren't even open yet. Haverhill can't handle the shootings, kidnappings, school problems and drug deals it has now. And more marijuana coming into the city will make things better? We need men and woman of sound mind to be elected this November. Let’s make a fresh start.
Veterans’ parking
I went to Lowe's in Salem, N.H., to pick up something and noticed several "veteran only" parking spaces. I’d never seen anything like that. What a nice way to thank our brave men and women for their service. Wouldn't it be nice if more businesses added these parking spaces in their lots? With Veterans Day just around the corner, please remember to thank them in person for their sacrifice.
Pay to play
As this Ukrainian deal unfolds and it becomes clear that former Vice President Joe Biden was at best willfully ignorant of — at worst, complicit in — his son's corrupt activities, why would any government need to be pressured to investigate? Why would our own government be so eager to not investigate? Now we hear that Hunter Biden was in another no-show job he wasn't qualified for, in China, between rehab stints? These were clearly pay-to-play schemes — payment in exchange for privileged access to the U.S. government — like was going on with the Clinton Foundation involving Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. Does anyone really need to be told to investigate this?
Wasted resources
A recent letter commended Jennifer Kannan for making addiction a priority. Now, imagine how many more resources could have been put toward addiction treatment and prevention if the city didn't waste as much money under her leadership? Money was wasted on the union contract, out-of-control spending in schools, unnecessary severances and settlements. Imagine if we could have used those wasted resources elsewhere to improve the quality of life in Methuen. Instead, all of it went down the drain, and all on Kannan's watch!