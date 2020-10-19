Pelosi's challenger
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to government. She breaks the law yet bashes any Republican she can. She complains so hatefully about false accusations. Hopefully, she will be replaced shortly.
Many choices
What I did not hear from Sen. Diane Feinstein during Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing is the fact that these “countless women” from her college days who could not get an abortion also had the right to “choose” their decision to have sex in the first place. Was it forced upon them? Were there no protections from pregnancy?
Not news
An incorrectly delivered box of envelopes doesn’t warrant newspaper coverage, much less the front page. It's another example of the squeaky wheel getting the grease.
Resumes
Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been “judging” for three years and was 23rd in her class. Judge Merrick Garland was No. 1 in his class and had been “judging” for over 20 years.
Embarrassment
I've never seen a bigger bunch of fools than the Democratic senators who are questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett. This is a dog and pony show to them. If I were a Democrat, I would be embarrassed. They’re incapable of governing this country.
Scare tactics
The advertising against Question 1, the right-to-repair question, is fear-based. I learned long ago that when somebody can't make a good reasoned argument, they try to frighten you instead. That's why my vote will be yes on Question 1.
Driven to extremes
How did we get from 15 days to slow the spread to staying in your homes for seven months and counting, until the government tells you you can come out, and every death related to COVID-19 is the personal responsibility of the president of the United States? It seems pretty demented.
Not my pick
In recent days I've heard many Democrats say the nomination of a new justice should wait until after the election in order to give the people a voice in the selection. I am 86 years old. I have voted in every elections since my 21st birthday. I've never had a voice in who gets to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Hate speech
The goal posts have been moved a lot in the last year, so I came up with a handy guideline for identifying hate speech and cyberbullying: Basically, if you talk about any other person in the same manner that Democrats (elected and those working in cable news, late night and daytime talk shows, and across news media) talk about President Donald Trump, that's hate speech. If you do so online and in packs targeting one person like they do, that is cyberbullying. Hopefully that helps clear up some confusion.
On the merits
If the Affordable Care Act is legitimate, it will stand up to legal scrutiny. So why all the scare tactics?
Second chance
President Donald Trump promised on Thursday night that his health plan will be great if we elect him. He said the same thing four years ago. Where is it? Instead we only see repeated attempts at legislation to take away what we have. He doesn't deserve a second chance at this.
Noise fines
How much money does Lawrence receive from noise complaints? When you issue fines to people with multiple aliases, they just go unpaid, and the noise continues. Maybe enforcing other laws, including immigration laws, will help fix these smaller issues.
Glorifying violence
This debate over Hannah Duston's statue is getting ridiculous. What about the settlers killed by the Native Americans, or is talking about that also “glorifying violence?"
Our money
Rep. Annie Kuster's and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's reelection messages are: We raised your taxes to take more money off your family's table, but look how much of your own money we gave back to you. I'll pass.
Sanitized
Be careful what you wish for. If you want Sound Off to get rid of any submission that has lies or distortions, you'll never see another entry from a Democrat again.