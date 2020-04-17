Indifferent
My wife and I are retired and wintering in Florida. We just went to our local chain grocery wearing homemade masks and gloves. To our surprise, about three-quarters of those in the store were not wearing face masks and had no intention of keeping social distancing guidelines. Many just walked around like they owned the place and were immune. People just don't get it.
Essential workers
I want to thank all of the hard working, essential workers who are doing their best to care for and serve us during this pandemic. Each day they are faced with the uncertainty of not knowing whether they will contract the coronavirus just by doing their jobs. They’re risking their lives for the same pay they received prior to the pandemic, and some only get minimum wage. I find it hard to believe the federal government is not providing these workers with the same bonus it gives to the unemployed.
Testing officers
Our brave police officers in Lawrence put their lives on the line and are not being tested? They should all be tested, and they should also be informed if a fellow officer has tested positive so they know to protect their families. Not protecting officers and their families is disgraceful.
Walking around
Mayor Perry and City Council members, riddle me this: I can go spend countless hours walking around Market Basket and Walmart, but I can’t take my daily walk around Milk Street park? That makes a lot of sense, huh? No one wonder why people are moving to New Hampshire.
Take action
The Methuen police chief once again causes controversy. When will the City Council and mayor wake up and take action? The time is now. He needs to go.
Careless workers
I’m uncomfortable wearing a mask but do so while shopping, and I respect those who don’t. But as I was shopping today in Salem, N.H., I noticed the workers making take-out sandwiches weren’t wearing masks at all. The ones who did wore them under their chin. I try to follow the new rules of the store as best I can, and I admit I’m not perfect. But shouldn't the workers handling and making take-out foods be made to be extra careful?
Plate fixation
Now I know I made the right decision to move out of Haverhill. I’ve traveled near and far, and never have I seen such a city of people so intent on nailing others who have out-of-state plates. We’re in the middle of one of the worst events to have befallen the world, and they want the police to spend their time ticketing scofflaws? They should be happy the police are out helping the community.
People’s party
"Elitist Evolution" asserts that Democrats have become the party of the elite. This is the opposite of the truth. It is Republicans who ram through giant tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations; deny affordable health insurance to low-wage workers; doggedly keep the minimum wage at poverty levels; oppose common sense protections for workers, consumers, and the environment; try to destroy the post office and replace it with private corporations; suppress voting rights of poor and minority citizens; and want to privatize Social Security. In contrast, Democrats are the ones striving to make life better for ordinary Americans. They created and work to preserve the social safety net; encourage environmental protection and green energy sources; establish a livable minimum wage; advance the right of every citizen to vote; and try to limit corporate abuses of workers and consumers.
Haverhill trends
Rep. Andy Vargas seems to be Haverhill's version of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While he advocates for sanctuary cities, our crime rate increases weekly, home values slip and the poverty rate climbs. He rides around waving. The school population has changed dramatically, just look at the Bradford numbers alone. A recent Sound Off contributor stated, "The City Council, mayor and school superintendent display how inept they are at being decision makers.” Vargas can keep waving. Mayor James Fiorentini should wake up and look around as he rides his bike to work. The song goes, "The times they are a changing.” They sure are.