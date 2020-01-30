Ebenezer
The rant about Christmas decorations remaining up in January by the contributor of “Tired Tannenbaum” was pure Scrooge. Sources of joy are very personal. Don't mess with my joy.
Relevant goals
Having attended the last Haverhill School Committee meeting, I could not believe the reporting by The Eagle-Tribune. It was not an accurate reflection of what happened. The basic substance of the request of Toni Sapienza-Donais was to insert realistic, relevant goals that the superintendent should strive to attain for the betterment of our schools and our children. The mayor and Gail Sullivan argued that the superintendent is, in essence, overworked. I never thought the Tribune's representation would be so lacking.
Ax throwing
Welcome to Haverhill, home to four pot shops, gang activity and a sanctuary city that turns its back on the law-abiding and welcomes the worst of the worst. It's only natural to add an ax-throwing establishment. Please let Methuen learn from its liberal neighbor.
Scores to settle
Haverhill School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais has steamrolled onto the political scene. Her aggressive behavior and the pettiness of her issues seem to point to the idea that she has scores to settle and is wasting no time. If we wait and watch, I’m sure we will learn her real issues.
Not impartial
Speaking of honor, four Democratic senators running for president — Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar — have not recused themselves from voting in the impeachment trial due to obvious conflicts of interest. I don't care if they did swear to be impartial. You cannot spend millions of dollars canvasing the U.S. and think you can be fair on the question of whether to remove your opponent’s name from the ballot.
Foreign voters
We were watching the Democratic fiasco the other night on TV, which inexcusably preempted “The Andy Griffith Show.” I heard a constitutional law expert affirm a fact: “foreign nationals are not allowed to vote in our elections." Does that still apply to the sanctuary city of Lawrence?
Contract work
Haverhill’s mayor and City Councilor have hired an outside company to tell them how to handle city and school buildings. Evidently the mayor and City Council don’t know how to do it. What were they elected for, anyway?
Appreciated teachers
On Jan. 22, during halftime of the varsity basketball game, the Haverhill High sophomore, junior varsity and varsity basketball teams held a teacher appreciation night. Members of all three teams chose the Haverhill teacher who had the greatest impact on their lives. The teachers’ responses were overwhelming. Photos were taken, hugs were given, and teachers got a chance to watch a winning Hillies basketball team. The superintendent may not appreciate teachers, but the students sure do, as evidenced by their outpouring of love and appreciation.
Immigration wrong
I cannot imagine how someone like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can actually stand and make such groundless, non-factual statements about immigration being allowed only for “club members.” How in the world does a person like this, with these kinds of perceptions about immigration, get elected? She wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and open up the border. This kind of thinking is not only mindless, it will create an increased hardship on all who are legal citizens and care about this country.