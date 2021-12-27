True patriots
Thanks should be given to all those who went and got vaccinated and boostered. You are true patriots who understood what you needed to do to save lives. Jeers to those who are anti-mask and anti-vax. COVID will catch up to you and your family.
Coming up short
Earlier this month I had concerns about road and sidewalk safety this winter as snow-plow driver shortages dominated the news. Today I watched the trio of contractors plowing my dry street making sparks while other areas of town went without service. The only shortage is in city oversight.
Pet owners take note
Thank you to the dog walkers who allow their pets to urinate or poop in my yard and for letting them knock over my reflectors with their leashes. One smashed two down. You could have stuck them back in.
So many breakthroughs
The NHL, NBA, and NFL are all close to 97% vaccinated, but there are alarming so-called breakthrough cases. Enough with the security blanket that the vaccine will end the pandemic. It’s time to wake up from the dream and be realistic.
Correction for the record
I want to correct a statement that was recently posted here. I live in Andover and I specialize in municipal law. The 2017 Methuen City Council had nothing to do with the school’s spending an extra $3 million. The School Committee was the responsible group. Just going by facts.
The real problem
The National Guard can also be called up to protect public health. The “management problem” is caused by anti-vaxxers who are now overwhelming hospitals with COVID-19. There are many factors contributing to staff shortages, including an aging workforce, a limited supply of new nurses, and staff who are burned out.
No tests, no problem
I feel terrible. What a shame that all those people who were unable to provide identification of residency for their free COVID test kit had to go home empty handed. Thank God they are still able to vote. What a joke!
Let Duprey control money
Methuen Chief Administrative Officer Maggie Duprey should not allow the City Council to have broader control over spending. Her position was created to take the financial decisions away from politicians who got us into the messes we’re in. She should maintain every bit of control, that’s the job. Please protect us.
Note lessons learned
It’s not 2020 anymore. We know a lot more about COVID than we did then and we have a lot more treatment and mitigation options at our disposal. Any school board member, alderman, city councilor, mayor or politician suggesting mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and shutting schools to in-person learning today, in 2021, should be removed from office and replaced at the earliest opportunity voters have.