Get him
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States ….” Oh, no, let’s get him out. And so went the Democratic agenda from Day One.
City’s stats
Read the statistics in Haverhill. The crime rate is up, yet Mr. Progressive, state Rep. Andy Vargas, and his cohort push the liberal agenda and the sanctuary city platform. Just look at the recent election results and those who funded the gang — Paul Magliocchetti, Tim Jordan, John Maddox, Gail Sullivan and, yes, the player who plays all sides, Mayor James Fiorentini. It’s a shame that the mayor, a man who has done much good for the city, will depart after this term held in diminished respect from many who’ve supported him over the years. So goes Haverhill.
Factory work
Will someone please provide a list of all the companies that President Trump brought back into the United States? A.T. Kearney, the global consulting firm, showed that Trump’s trade policies, including tariffs, have not pulled factory activity back to the U.S. but instead pushed it to low-cost Asian countries other than China, like Vietnam. All his supporters do is believe his “fake” bragging about himself. After being caught illegally using $2 million raised from a fake fundraiser, how much more proof is needed to open people’s eyes? The report is on the group’s website.
Sort it out
The state says Haverhill has a $11.5 million surplus. So, stop taxing the workers so much. My hard work and income is not someone else’s “rainy day fund.” Bring Immigration and Customs Enforcement into the city to do its job and clean up the crime. Pave and paint the roads. And use tax money for a real school educational curriculum. City retirees on annual pensions get more doing nothing they ever made working. Get a building maintenance schedule, hire a real maintenance staff. Be forthcoming about who did what with funds during this last election, and boot those people out of office. Tell the truth if you’re involved in federal subpoenas about pot-shop kickbacks. Sort yourself out.
Diplomats’ hands
Listening to the wagging tongues on Capitol Hill and their minions on cable TV, we've gone from "quid pro quo" to "bribery" to "he (the duly elected president of the United States) is trying to wrest control of our foreign policy from trained (unelected, appointed) diplomats.” In which constitution do they find ownership of our foreign policy to be in the hands of the bureaucratic state and not elected leaders?
A short walk
Sal Lupoli is Haverhill’s latest savior. City leaders have managed in my 30 years in the city to block the river view completely. Rows of high-rise rentals are not doing anything to improve quality of life. For entertainment I go to the Firehouse in Newburyport, the Music Hall in Portsmouth or Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. There are no bookstores, galleries or performing arts center. Fifteen years of Mayor James Fiorentini has given us a 15-minute walking trail. Haverhill missed the boat 30 years ago when it could have made a long-range plan. If you want to see how bad it is, take a walk down lower River Street. You’ll see broken down fences, abandoned buildings, trashy sidewalks and parking lot dumps.
Not viable
Gov. Deval Patrick, an Obama minion and the man who almost single-handedly conned Massachusetts voters into electing Sen. Elizabeth Warren to be their presidential candidate, er I mean a senator, just entered the race for president himself. This all but signals the admission from Democrats that the pie-in-the-sky socialism embraced by foolish young primary voters of their party is not viable. Time for you kids to read some books on economics and join the rest of us in living the American Dream for one’s self, instead of trying to steal it from others.