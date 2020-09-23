In the dark
I heard that in efforts to prevent Joe Biden from inadvertently revealing his list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees, his staff hasn't shared the list with Biden.
COVID-19 deaths
The world's richest nation, with sparkling laboratories, top-flight scientists and stockpiles of medicines and emergency supplies, just passed the bleakest milestone in the world: 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. The real number is undoubtedly higher and still climbing, all because one man thought honesty would hurt his chances of reelection.
Accused of fraud
The contributor of "Vote in Person" appears to be accusing dedicated, hardworking postal workers of committing both postal and election fraud by throwing out absentee ballots. Such an offense is more likely to be committed by President Donald Trump's lackey post master general as part of his wholesale sabotage of the Postal Service. It's rich to assert that Democrats will sue to overturn the election, when it's the Trump campaign that is suing in multiple states to preserve onerous voter suppression rules.
Vaccine caution
I am by no means an anti-vaxxer. I get my flu shot every year, and the pneumonia and tetanus boosters as recommended. However, I will not get any COVID-19 vaccine that comes out before the election. The Food and Drug Administration and Department of Health and Human Services are headed by President Trump's appointees who see their jobs as making their boss look good, rather than adhering to good science. I will take it when these agencies are headed by people who believe in applying real science and who prioritize protecting our health.
Motivation
The Senate GOP suddenly found the energy to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, but they're still delaying a COVID-19 relief bill that would help everyday Americans. Funny that.
Eye strain
I read about the Trump superstore at the old Mike's Red Barn. The only “eyesore” I could see was the “eyesore” I got while reading the comment about it.
Bleak times
So, President Donald Trump is going to nominate a third justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. He didn’t win the popular vote. He’s responsible for the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans. This feels like a bleak moment in American life. Did I mention the pandemic continues to rage?
New guidance
There goes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control deeming Halloween as a spreader for coronavirus. Let’s see what it says next week. I’ve never seen an organization flip-flop as much in my 68 years. I have more faith in my 7-year-old grandchild calling the shots.
Pushing forward
Republicans are going to push forward to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, just as the Democrats would if they had the edge. There is no way to win this battle, so Democrats should stick to the pandemic issues and put an end to this.
Based on law
In 1952, I was a junior in a high school where U.S. history was mandatory for graduation. While learning of the three branches of government, I remember the teacher telling the class that the U.S. Supreme Court was a body of nine unbiased men (at the time only men had served) who made decisions based on law not politics. If that is true, why does the political party, gender, religion or race of any of its members matter?
Good tip
I thank the person who complained about the Trump superstore that opened at the old Mike's Red Barn in Salem, N.H. I am a supporter of President Donald Trump but didn't know the store was there. All of us local Trump supporters now know and will shop there.
Senate vote
For those who hold on so tightly to support of President Donald Trump and his personal swamp-dwellers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a perfect example of how they respect people. A great woman like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is barely in her grave when he announces that the Senate will vote on her replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court before the election. I’m sure we all remember his rant about blocking the last president from doing the same months before the 2016 election. It is the epitome of hypocrisy and a perfect example of how they treat people.