Pets unleashed
We're getting way too many loose dogs in the west end of Methuen. It's too many times to be an "accident." Owners should be responsible, or the dog officer should take note.
Abrupt halt
The North Andover School Committee was incredibly rude the other night in stopping the presentation by the elementary school teachers and principals. I wonder what their reaction would have been if they'd prepared a presentation and had it stopped so abruptly and discourteously.
Belittled and beloved
The same people banning Dr. Seuss books because of alleged anti-Asian references made in books written before World War II are the same people telling me that President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who actually had Japanese Americans interned in camps in their own country during World War II, remains "beloved." It does not compute.
Nihilism
Those who refuse to wear masks appeal to liberty, but even staunch libertarians know that combatting the spread of disease is a legitimate government function. The hostility to masks isn't libertarian. It's nihilistic, the belief that life is meaningless. Nihilism has come to characterize a significant part of today's so-called conservatives.
Teachers' duty
The person who commented that teachers will be looking for another reason not to go to work after getting vaccinated must be kidding. When have teachers tried to get out of going to work? Please cite dates. We work nights and weekends to prepare for classes, correct papers and come up with innovative ways to meet diverse learning needs of kids with special education plans. And we go in every day with a welcoming smile -- because we love those kids and know how important education is to our society. Wherever did this image of teachers shirking responsibility come from?
School logistics
Great job on the article about the steps taken to keep Sacred Hearts School open. Some will undoubtedly ask, "Why couldn't my local public schools do that?" What I'd like to know is: How much did those dividers cost? Who installed them? How many are needed per classroom? How were the teachers' prep and duty times affected and compensated when they were asked to clean those surfaces? Did tuition increase or was a COVID-19 fee added to account for the extra equipment?
Capitol death
On Jan. 6, over 60 days ago, a young woman was shot inside the U.S. Capitol. We've heard absolutely nothing about the investigation. Why hasn't the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt been identified, and why haven't we heard anything about it?
CDC control
Since when do the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dictate what I can and cannot do? Find in the U.S. Constitution where it says the CDC controls my right to assembly.
Light show
I agree that wasting $25,000 on an obscure, not naturally occurring falls is a waste. I say spend the money to beautify some of the Methuen roads that are crumbling and taking our cars with them, or maybe by trimming some of the trees that are about to fall down. I am sure those living in the high-end apartments near the “falls" would appreciate the proposed lighting, but to many of us it is just another Methuen waste.
Supply and demand
Before being so quick to blame President Joe Biden for higher gas prices, know the facts: Oil producing countries decided not to increase production, thereby tipping demand over supply. Winter storms knocked out 26 refineries, lowering supply. Refineries are shifting production from winter to summer blends -- it happens ever year, but the summer blend is more expensive to produce. All are reasons for higher prices, in line with similar increases during the Trump administration.
Personal choice
If you don’t like mask mandates coming to an end, keep your mask on. If you don’t like schools reopening, homeschool your kids. If you don’t like restaurants opening back up, eat at home. You do you, and I’ll do me. This is America, after all.
No presser
The president has yet to hold a press conference. Doesn't it bother anyone that he hasn't, or is it because he can't? He should be available to answer questions, and not questions that are pre-screened but random ones from all media sources.
Time to go
It's time for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take a walk away from the rest homes and the sexual assaults and just give it up.