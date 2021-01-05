Draconian measure
Blame the coronavirus? The last I checked, COVID-19 isn’t forcing draconian unconstitutional measures that clearly aren’t working. A family member of mine is a survivor of COVID-19 but he lost his job due to the governor and now he can’t make ends meet. Take off your blindfolds.
Hazards faced
How do city employees in Methuen get hazard pay? City Hall is open by appointment only. Meanwhile the School Department's cafeteria workers, custodians, technical personnel and teachers have been working since this started. They have gone above and beyond on a daily basis. Mayor Neil Perry dropped the ball on this.
Tax delay
The government just gave us $600. The same day I got my money, I got an email from Comcast about their rate increase and another notice of my newly increased quarterly property tax bill from the city of Lawrence. How about just not raising rates for six months?
Recalculate
I just called my bank and told them I want to find 11,780 more dollars in my account by tomorrow and that they counted wrong.
Election theft
Besides counting the votes in Georgia's Senate runoff, we should be counting the U.S. representatives and senators who are signing up to support President Donald Trump's attempted theft of the election that he so resoundingly lost. There must be payback for those who would destroy our democracy like this.
Demanding equity
Methuen teachers want the hazard pay that city employees received to be “equitable." But they have no problem taking a 1.5% raise when the city employees didn’t receive the same. Do they want equity or do they just want more money? It sounds like there is equity already.
Clean roads
No complaint this year from me. Methuen roads are clean and salted when needed. Kudos to the Department of Public Works.
Quick response
Thank you to the animal control officer and the police who responded promptly when a motorist driving in front of our home on Old Ferry Drive in Methuen inadvertently hit and killed an adult deer the other night.
Slow shots
Why is Massachusetts waiting until Jan. 11 to vaccinate first responders? If COVID-19 is as bad as officials say, why the delay? Is the situation not dire enough to vaccinate them right away?
Abuse of power
How many times are presidents allowed to abuse their power and not get removed from office?
Family affair
To those voicing a need to investigate Hunter Biden and somehow hold President-elect Joe Biden responsible for his son's actions, in fairness, Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump should also be investigated for their part in potential crimes in conjunction with their father.
Maskless
I'm sick of seeing pictures in The Eagle-Tribune of people not wearing masks when they should be. A recent front page photo showed a boy running with his mask covering his chin. On another page, basketball players were celebrating with wide smiles and no masks. They do not deserve to have their pictures in the newspaper.
Exposed nose
A recent front page of The Eagle-Tribune really does represent 2020. There was a man waiting to get into Market Basket with a mask on. However, his nose was totally exposed. Why even wear a mask if you are going to let your nose be exposed?
Spreading blame
The inspector general's report placed blame for the police contract throughout all levels of the city administration. Any current City Council member who voted to approve the contract should resign their position immediately and acknowledge their failure to protect the taxpayers.