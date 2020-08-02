At ease
Just a note of gratitude to the staff at Bliss Spa & Salon in North Andover for their extra efforts in making the salon safe for clients. All of the care in having a protocol for securing controlled access to the salon, curtains hung between chairs, individual bins for client materials, and masks and glasses the stylists wore, made me feel at ease. At a time when there has been much controversial guidance for businesses from Gov. Charlie Baker, I hope Bliss continues to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Mayoral TV
What do I have to do to get the local cable access station to stop airing Mayor James Fiorentini all the time? It’s rerunning programs from as far back as November, giving him extensive airtime. If I announce my candidacy for mayor, do I get equal time?
Split classrooms
What do we do with the schools and children in the fall? We cannot have smaller classes, as we would have to hire a lot more teachers. We do not have enough room at the schools either. What about rotating teachers, so children stay in a classroom and the teachers move? What about double sessions, with morning and afternoon classes? Students could split into two groups. We need to get children back to a somewhat normal system, with testing for COVID-19.
History lesson
As the son and grandson of World War II veterans, and a history major who took multiple classes about World War II in college, I’ve been fascinated with how a civilized nation like Germany could lose its collective mind so completely in the 1930s, and how it could be so totally taken in by a divisive snake oil salesman. I could never picture it happening, no matter how many books I read. Then 2020 happened. Now I can picture it.
Plight of cities
Those trapped inside the crumbling societies in our urban areas -- people who were duped by progressive Democrat pied pipers for years -- have my sympathy. However, if they don't change things at the ballot box and keep reelecting the same class of clown as we see in Seattle, Portland, Chicago and Atlanta, they will have nothing but my scorn. I would hope my federal government would starve them of funds until those cities can be rebuilt.
Conceited opponents
I didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but nothing makes me more eager to vote for him now than watching his smarmy, conceited opposition on the internet. We know you hate him. You want establishment elites to rule us all, and we don't care. Just write your thoughts on a napkin and put them in the safe with your trust fund.
Pretending
President Donald Trump keeps blaming China for the coronavirus. But China wasn't in charge of our response, he was. Every other country got it under control, but he was too busy pretending it wasn't real. That's on him.
Condemn first
A woman was arrested by police in an unmarked vehicle in Manhattan. The city comptroller was deeply concerned about her but not about her actions that led to this incident or the fact she was also wanted for five other criminal acts in New York. The city’s comptroller, Scott Stringer, was also unconcerned that rocks and bottles were thrown at the police who were trying to subdue this woman. We have come to a sad place because of officials who condone criminal actions first and the media who only show the actions of police after a crime was committed. We must get the facts before we condemn anyone or anything.
Social distancing
A picture from the Windham High School graduation was insightful. A girl in front of the camera was wearing a mask, but none of her fellow graduates were, and none were six feet apart. Good job, New Hampshire.
Liberal thinking
I just read the recent letter, “Protesters have been talking — and ignored — for years.” When I came to the part where the writer states, “I too worry about the future but not because of liberal education which by definition is open to new ideas and innovations,” I almost choked. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s the cities run by liberal thinking Democrats that are now being destroyed.
Political action
In recent weeks, the American Civil Liberties Union has sued the government to count illegal aliens when apportioning congressional representation, which disenfranchises millions of actual American citizens, and now to oppose a border wall with Mexico. The ACLU is no longer an organization protecting civil liberties, it is a Marxist, left-wing political action committee.
Shadow president
Former President Barack Obama has become so active in Joe Biden's campaign because Obama knows he’ll get to be a shadow president, pulling strings from behind the scene, if Biden ever pulls off getting elected. It will be an end-run (Obama’s specialty) on term limits to get a third term.
No pay cut
The Methuen police chief refused to take 10 unpaid days to help the city. The mayor takes a pay cut, school personnel are taking a pay freeze, yet the chief still believes he deserves more. At $326,000 a year, he makes more than police chiefs in Boston, New York and Chicago. Those cities have a lot more crime than Methuen. It’s selfish and ridiculous.