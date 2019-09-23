Positive project
As a longtime Haverhill resident, I believe the Riverview condominium project will greatly enhance that area of Bradford. Not only will it increase and support local businesses within walking distance, it improves a current eyesore in the neighborhood and will highlight Haverhill's beauty and waterways, along with increasing use of the rail trail. Statements such as "Haverhill is not Newburyport" defeat any future high-end development in that or other areas of the city. That perspective will only stagnate future positive projects on the river and elsewhere. I hope the developers and neighbors can work out their differences on this much needed project.
Paint splatter
It was bad enough when Rep. Andy Vargas, as a Haverhill city councilor, warned drug dealers that federal law enforcement officials were in the city looking for them. Now we learn he and other liberal Democrats have funded gang-related crime. Remember the picture a year ago of all the Democrats in Haverhill smiling and laughing after they secured a $682,000 grant to fund the outreach group UTEC? I wonder if the people who had their homes and cars vandalized with paintballs — shot by paintball guns distributed by a UTEC employee — are smiling. It’s further proof that liberals throwing money at community organizing groups is nothing but a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.
Taking your guns
A too-frequent contributor to your paper from Salem, N.H., strikes again. I am sure he must have written his letter prior to the Democratic debate, and the rants from one candidate proudly screaming, "Hell, yes, I will take all ARs and AKs, and guns used to kill.” This speech unveiled what’s long been known by gun owners: The Democrats want to take your guns. As for the argument that these guns have no place in our society, I disagree. Consider that the citizenry has the right to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic. A government that would knock down your door and force a citizen to defend their home is un-American.
Same behavior
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. We just had two disastrous years with a compromised mayor who was a member of the City Council that passed the outrageous superior officers contract. Are we on the verge of doing the same thing again because we've grown lazy and vote on name recognition rather than research the experience and capabilities of all candidates?
Ready to go
I, for one, do not want the firefighters in my town sitting at home playing with their kids when a call comes in. I'm proud and happy to know they're right in the firehouse, ready to put on their gear and jump in the trucks to come help with any emergencies. If there are no fires or lifesaving emergency calls that day then, by all means, sit outside, get a tan, and relax. We appreciate them, even if there's one lone Sound Off writer who just doesn't get it.
Impractical
On-call firefighters is a tremendous idea. It may work in small towns or villages, but just imagine the scenario in a larger community or city. The on-call firefighters are sitting around at home, receive an alarm, get dressed, head to the station to get their gear, the head to your home. By the time they get there it’s nothing but cinders. Yeah, that's a great idea.